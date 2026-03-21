New Crypto Pepeto Passes $8.25M While Dogecoin Price Prediction Heats Up and Elon Musk Confirms X Money Goes Live in April

Dubai, UAE, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just cleared $8.25 million in presale and every signal around this new crypto is lining up in a way the market has witnessed only twice, once with Dogecoin and once with Shiba Inu, both just before Elon Musk turned them into global headlines.

The dogecoin price prediction is heating up, Elon Musk just confirmed X Money launches next month with crypto tools on the roadmap, and the new crypto Pepeto is building what Dogecoin never could: real exchange infrastructure underneath the meme energy. The connection among all three and why major wallets view this presale as 2026's key entry for massive returns is explained below.

New Crypto Pepeto Gains Momentum Amid Dogecoin Price Speculation After Elon Musk News

The new crypto Pepeto keeps filling rounds faster while the DOGE outlook tells a different story for returns. DOGE sits at $0.094, down 87% from its 2021 peak of $0.73 according to CoinMarketCap. Elon Musk confirmed on March 10 that X Money opens to the public in April with peer to peer transfers, a Visa debit card, 6% APY, and availability across 40 states according to CoinDesk. DOGE barely moved. The most bullish dogecoin price prediction puts this cycle between $0.30 and $0.47 with $1.00 as the long term ceiling. Even $1.00 is a 10x that takes years of sustained Elon Musk catalysts. A solid large cap hold. But a 10x from $15 billion in market cap is a completely different equation than what made crypto millionaires.

That math is precisely why large wallets are entering the new crypto Pepeto. The presale sits at six zeros with a fully diluted value of $186 million. Dozens of meme coins with zero products blew past that level, which means a move there turns $7,000 into $700,000. Dogecoin at $15 billion cannot physically produce that outcome again, and every experienced address knows it.

The return profile that DOGE offered early believers in 2020 now lives inside the Pepeto presale, except what the team is building makes the comparison stronger.

Pepeto’s Case Make It How This New Cryptocurrency Beats Dogecoin Price Targets as Elon Musk Announces X Money

The dogecoin price prediction made the ceiling clear. Now the biggest Elon Musk catalyst of this cycle is weeks away. During a February 2026 xAI meeting Elon Musk revealed X Money was already running in closed beta, with a limited public launch coming before the worldwide rollout according to Yahoo Finance. Smart Cashtags for crypto trading are on the way, with Elon Musk hinting at future Dogecoin support. Every time Elon Musk moves closer to integrating crypto into his platforms the meme coin market reacts, and whispers are already circulating that Pepeto could be the next name he mentions on X.

The Dogecoin community lived this pattern. While the current Dogecoin price prediction show clear limits, back in the days, early DOGE holders were in before Elon Musk sent it 10,000% in weeks. Shiba Inu followed and turned pocket change into millions. Meme coin fortunes unfold predictably: rumors spread, whales buy in, a trigger event occurs such as the Binance listing, and the opportunity disappears overnight. The same exact script is forming around Pepeto now, except what sits underneath is something the meme coin market has never witnessed before.

Pepeto is the first cryptocurrency to combine meme appeal with DeFi functionality. The creator of the original Pepe coin is leading the project. A former Binance executive designed the exchange handling orders across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8.25 million raised, 195% APY staking live, and the Binance listing approaching.

Conclusion

Pepeto checks every box Elon Musk would notice, and the frog emoji Elon Musk posted on X recently has the community connecting dots. It will take years for the Dogecoin price prediction to unfold. But right now whale addresses are entering Pepeto's presale with size that only appears when the outcome is already calculated, and those wallets have a history of knowing things before the market does. It is possible that they have already received confirmation about the Elon Musk connections. Only time answers that. But by the time it does the Binance listing will have already happened, and the wallets inside will hold the returns the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had secured.

The dogecoin price prediction points to patience. Pepeto's presale points to returns weeks ahead rather than years, and exactly after the soon to happen Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website and take the position before that answer becomes obvious to everyone.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction for 2026?

The dogecoin price prediction targets $0.30 to $0.47 this cycle with $1.00 as the long term ceiling, requiring sustained Elon Musk catalysts and a full market recovery from current levels.

Is the new crypto Pepeto connected to Elon Musk?

Elon Musk's frog posts on X and growing whale presale activity have the Pepeto community drawing direct connections, with expectations building ahead of the X Money release with Pepeto token after launch.



