THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE PRESENTS GOTHAM FC’S 2025 NWSL CHAMPIONSHIP RING HONORING SECOND TITLE

Harrison, NJ, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with The Champions Collective, Gotham FC celebrated the delivery of their 2025 NWSL Championship ring during a public ceremony at Sports Illustrated Stadium following their home opener.

“It is an honor to once again partner with Gotham FC in commemorating their second championship title,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of The Champions Collective. “With a standout gold star and the team’s signature motto, the 2025 NWSL Championship ring design is a true celebration of the club’s continued success.”

Gotham FC’s 2025 Championship ring is a masterfully crafted tribute to a club that remains "Always Building, Never Finished." The ring top prominently features the iconic Gotham FC logo at the center, set against a brilliant background of hand-set stones. Framing this centerpiece, the 2025 NWSL CHAMPIONS title is boldly declared across each side, while black and gold stars honor the franchise’s legacy as two-time National Women’s Soccer League champions. A vibrant halo of signature sky-blue stones completes the design.

The ring celebrates both individual excellence and the power of the team. The left side of the ring displays the player’s last name and jersey number in the official jersey font, with the number elegantly adorned with stones. On the right side, the 2023 and 2025 NWSL trophies stand tall to represent the team’s dual-championship titles, each set with a stunning stone. Engraved across the ribbon is the team’s motto, serving as a reminder of the work ethic that led them to victory. The exterior of the band is notably engraved with GOTHAM FC, while the interior holds the championship date, NOV 22, 2025, and the player’s signature, a personal nod to the dedication behind a historic season.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE

With more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR, Jostens has told stories of more champions than any other organization. The Champions Collective is Jostens newest division, created to continue this legacy of excellence in the professional sports space. The “Collective” represents both a home for champions and a network of artists, designers and jewelers collaborating with the division to define what comes next.

For more on The Champions Collective, visit thechampionscollective.com, the new home for the Pro Sports Championship Experience.

Founded in 1897, Jostens is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit jostens.com.

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