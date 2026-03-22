Dubai, UAE, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out before its deadline after the team shipped a bridge upgrade that removes gas fees and failed transfers that have been draining Ethereum traders for years. Total capital cleared $8.25 million with new addresses arriving at twice last month's rate. This Ethereum based crypto is generating attention that only a handful of presale projects in history have drawn this early. Each completed round raises the next entry price, so every address that locked in before this sellout already holds a structural edge. On the other side of today's crypto news, the XRP price prediction targets $8 by year end, and despite that optimistic target, XRP holders are rotating into the Pepeto project.



What is pulling the largest wallets into Pepeto at this pace is laid out below.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advances Ethereum Bridge While the XRP Price Prediction Hits Institutional Levels

Pepeto is moving fast and the launch window narrows, but first the XRP forecast dominating crypto news. XRP sits at $1.44, down 58% from its $3.65 record. Spot XRP ETFs pulled in $1.4 billion since November 2025 but weekly pace slowed to $1.9 million by early March according to Yahoo Finance. The CLARITY Act faces a March 27 deadline with over 90% approval odds according to Benzinga. Standard Chartered projects $8 by year end, and the institutional XRP price prediction consensus sits between $5 and $10.

The addresses that loaded XRP under a dollar and held through the SEC case turned patience into generational money by spotting value before the crowd. Those wallets are now entering Pepeto because the pattern matches: a verified Ethereum based exchange, leadership at massive scale, and a price the market has not caught up to. The XRP price prediction may reach $8 for a 5.5x over years. Those same addresses chose Pepeto where presale math compresses the outcome into a tighter window.

Pepeto Bridge Fixes What Cost Ethereum Traders Billions

While The XRP price prediction remains relatively limited, a closer look into Pepeto would benefit the investments decisions to be made. According to the crypto news around the project, Pepeto's bridge attacks a problem that drained billions from Ethereum users. Moving assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana means trusting separate bridges that charge fees and sometimes fail outright. Pepeto collapses all three into a single zero cost layer with AI checking every contract for risk before any token goes live. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened.

The founder who took the original Pepe to an $11 billion market cap leads this project. A former Binance executive designed the exchange, a level of leadership rarely seen, explains even more the size of whales commitment inside this project. Capital past $8.25 million with 195% APY staking live while the Binance listing approaches.

Shiba Inu proved that meme coins grab the world's attention overnight, and real exchanges hold their value for years because people use them every day. Pepeto is where both of those forces meet: the viral energy that spreads like wildfire and the Ethereum based exchange that gives every holder a reason to stay long after the Binance listing.

The crypto news around this presale is starting to match what the wallets inside already know, and the XRP price prediction headlines only bring more eyes to a market where Pepeto sits as the strongest early opportunity with verified infrastructure.

Conclusion

The addresses that turned early XRP entries into life changing returns did it by committing when nobody was watching, and that exact pattern is showing up inside Pepeto's presale from the same kind of wallets.

More than $8.25 million committed while the Fear and Greed Index sits at 11, led by a founder who already built $11 billion from nothing and a former Binance executive running the exchange, with a bridge that fixes what has cost Ethereum traders billions in lost time and fees. Serious capital reads that setup and loads heavy before the crypto news catches up.

The XRP price prediction keeps climbing. The wallets tracking where the largest addresses move have already entered Pepeto at presale pricing, and the ones who hesitate will buy from them after the Binance listing at a price that makes today's entry look like a gift. The Pepeto official website is where those positions are being built, and once the listing goes live the presale opportunity door shuts for good.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

The xrp price prediction targets $5 to $10 this cycle with Standard Chartered at $8 by year end and the CLARITY Act expected to clear by late March.

Why is Pepeto generating crypto news as an Ethereum based presale?

The zero fee bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana fixes problems that cost traders billions, and the Pepeto official website shows $8.25 million raised with stages selling out early.



