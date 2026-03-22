KWEICHOW MOUTAI Holds 2026 International Distributor Conference

Guiyang, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchored in cultural resonance, KWEICHOW MOUTAI committed to strengthening channel collaboration, and building a shared international ecosystem. On March 16, KWEICHOW MOUTAI held its 2026 International Distributor Conference in Guiyang. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the company’s 2025 international market performance for MOUTAI liquor, summarized the progress made in overseas expansion, assessed opportunities and challenges in international markets, and, in line with its 2026 international market development goals, mapped out targeted strategies and key priorities to open a new chapter in MOUTAI’s globalization journey.





Video: https://youtu.be/bSlMPTwkOcQ

In 2025, MOUTAI Import & Export Company worked closely with all international distributors, consistently upholding its mission of “bringing MOUTAI to the world and letting the world fall in love with MOUTAI.” With strategic focus and resilience, it advanced market development and strengthened brand building across 66 countries and regions through disciplined execution and pragmatic measures. At the conference, Chen Hua expressed sincere gratitude to distributors, the international marketing team, and all sectors of society that have supported the development of MOUTAI’s international market. He also delivered a speech titled “Strengthening Confidence, Reinforcing Determination, Sustaining Momentum, and Delivering New Results in MOUTAI’s International Market Marketing.”





Chen Hua emphasized that the focus of the 2026 international market agenda is to ensure coordinated progress in both domestic and international markets, to remain consumer-centered, to align with end-consumer demand, and to steadily advance the market-oriented transformation of MOUTAI’s international marketing system through targeted measures and precise execution, so as to deliver new results in international market development.

Strengthen confidence in development and stay committed to MOUTAI’s globalization strategy.

Chen Hua said it is essential to clearly recognize and seize the opportunities in international markets and to firmly strengthen confidence in implementing MOUTAI’s globalization strategy. First, support from national policies remains strong, demand for spirits in international markets is still substantial, and the overall domestic and international market environment remains stable. Second, MOUTAI has exceptional product quality and strong brand momentum, with both product quality and brand equity continuing to strengthen. MOUTAI has a solid foundation and distinctive advantages for advancing its globalization strategy. By proactively updating mindsets, innovating working methods, staying consumer-focused, and maintaining a long-term approach—while steadily consolidating market foundations and carefully cultivating consumer groups—the company will be able to achieve substantive breakthroughs in international market development and truly make the international market a new growth engine for MOUTAI’s high-quality development.

Reinforce determination and fully advance the market-oriented transformation of MOUTAI’s international market.

Chen Hua said MOUTAI must be guided by end-consumer demand, take proactive action, and concentrate efforts on winning this critical battle of market-oriented transformation in international markets. First, it must optimize the product mix by building a pyramid-shaped portfolio, with 53% ABV Feitian as the foundation and premium products and overseas cultural editions as the high end, to better meet the diverse needs of overseas consumers. Second, it must continue improving the pricing system, set product prices in a scientific and reasonable manner, and safeguard a well-regulated and orderly international market environment. Third, it must systematically build its channel network by coordinating regional channel deployment, developing benchmark markets, continuously optimizing channel structure, promoting coordinated online and offline channel development, and comprehensively expanding consumer reach across both channels.

Maintain momentum and continue strengthening the foundation for MOUTAI’s globalization.

On advancing MOUTAI’s globalization in a deeper, more solid, and more sustainable way, Chen Hua said the company should focus on five key priorities. First, it should advance the transformation of functional positioning, with the Import & Export Company clarifying its development role and core functions and effectively enhancing its market expansion capabilities. Second, it should strengthen team development by building a highly professional talent pool to support the steady and sustainable advancement of MOUTAI’s globalization. Third, it should strengthen brand and cultural communications by establishing a multi-tiered localized communications system, innovating the international expression of Chinese culture, and positioning MOUTAI as a prominent symbol of fine traditional Chinese culture on the global stage. Fourth, it should deepen consumer cultivation by using Chinese communities and Chinese businesses as an entry point to break into key markets, guiding overseas local consumers from awareness to recognition, and extending MOUTAI’s reach from Chinese consumer circles into local mainstream segments. Fifth, it should continue improving service standards by providing consumers with better service and experiences in areas such as market deployment, channel development, product mix, and cultural communication.

Chen Hua said that 2026 marks both the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period and the first year of MOUTAI’s market-oriented reform. He expressed the hope that all parties would move forward with courage, energy, and determination, break new ground in international markets, make MOUTAI truly known and appreciated worldwide, and enable every partner on this journey to achieve results and realize their value.





The conference presented the KWEICHOW MOUTAI 2025 International Market Report, summarizing achievements and experience from the past year and outlining plans for 2026.

In 2025, the Import & Export Company continued to advance MOUTAI’s three-step globalization strategy through the “Six Major Systems,” delivering solid progress in international market development. These efforts resulted in a more balanced export product portfolio, a stronger market foundation, a more coordinated channel ecosystem, and greater brand and cultural influence.

In 2026, the company will remain aligned with the Group’s globalization strategy, stay consumer-focused and market-oriented, and promote “culture going global” while focusing on end-consumer demand. It will accelerate the shift from a channel-driven model to a consumer-driven one, with Asia as the core market, North America as strategic support, and continued focus on Southeast Asia and Belt and Road markets. Priorities will include product, pricing, channels, brand, market development, and consumer reach, with the goal of building a more orderly, healthy, and sustainable international market.

The conference also announced the 2026 MOUTAI contract signing procedures and explained relevant market policies.