REVIVE Makes Landmark French Debut at VAPEXPO Paris 2026 with Four Exclusive Product Lines

Paris, France, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging premium vaping brand REVIVE has officially launched its strategic entry into the French market, marking its highly anticipated European debut at Vape Expo Paris 2026, held 22-23 March at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Taking centre stage at Booth C47, the brand unveils four bespoke product lines – PURA, CLAIR, AXIS and RELITE – all engineered exclusively to align with French vapers’ preferences, regulatory standards and the nation’s renowned focus on design and quality, solidifying its position as a bold new player in one of Europe’s most dynamic vaping markets.





Each flagship series delivers a distinct blend of innovative performance, refined design and user-centric experience, crafted with meticulous attention to local tastes. The PURA series embodies minimalist elegance with an ultra-slim, pocket-sized form and a 1.2Ω dual mesh coil, delivering pure, authentic flavour profiles. The CLAIR series features a revolutionary solo/duo modular design, boasting a 20mL e-liquid capacity and 1500mAh combined battery for extended, uninterrupted use. The AXIS series offers iconic streamlined aesthetics and consistent flavour delivery, tailored for everyday carry, while the tech-forward RELITE series leads with smart vaping innovation, including a curved OLED screen, 5–30W adjustable power and triple-resistance dual mesh coils for fully customisable performance.

“France is a benchmark for discerning taste and regulatory excellence in Europe’s vaping industry, and every detail of our four product lines has been crafted to resonate with French consumers,” a REVIVE spokesperson stated. “From sleek, understated design to uncompromising flavour authenticity, our mission is to redefine the premium vaping experience while adhering strictly to regional compliance rules. Vape Expo Paris is the perfect stage to introduce our brand vision ‘Refresh Your Moment’ to the European vaping community and build meaningful connections with industry professionals and vapers alike.”

Attendees are invited to visit Booth C47 to explore REVIVE’s full collection, interact with expert product specialists and experience the brand’s signature innovation and craftsmanship firsthand, as REVIVE kicks off its European journey with a landmark French launch set to shape its regional growth trajectory.