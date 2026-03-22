Bitcoin Everlight Opens Phase 2 Presale as Shard Activations Continue Across All Three Tiers





Bitcoin Everlight's Phase 2 presale is now live at $0.0010 per token, with Azure, Violet, and Radiant shard tiers open for activation as the network builds toward its mainnet BTC reward distribution launch.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight has confirmed that its public presale has entered Phase 2 with BTCL now priced at $0.0010 per token — up from the Phase 1 price of $0.0008 — as participant activations continue across all three shard tiers ahead of the network's mainnet launch.

Phase 2 Pricing and How Shard Activation Works

Phase 2 is now active with BTCL available at $0.0010 per token, with a minimum entry of $50 accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT.

The presale is structured across 20 phases with price increases between stages — participants entering during Phase 2 lock in at current pricing before the next adjustment. As a participant's cumulative USD commitment crosses a tier threshold, their shard activates automatically based on the value at the time of purchase, with BTCL rewards beginning to distribute immediately from that moment.

"Phase 2 represents the next pricing stage in Bitcoin Everlight's structured presale rollout," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. "Participants activating shards during this phase begin earning BTCL immediately and carry that position directly into the mainnet BTC reward phase at current pricing — before the next phase adjustment moves the token price higher."





The Three Shard Tiers Currently Available

The Azure Shard activates at a $500 cumulative commitment and earns up to 12% APY in BTCL through the presale period, transitioning to BTC rewards from live routing activity at mainnet launch. The Violet Shard activates at $1,500 with up to 20% APY during presale — the most commonly activated tier on the platform. The Radiant Shard activates at $3,000 with up to 28% APY, carrying the highest network participation weight into the mainnet reward phase. All three tiers transition automatically at launch with no migration or additional action required from the participant.

Participants holding tokens below any threshold maintain a dormant shard position that upgrades automatically once their cumulative commitment crosses the next tier — meaning entry at $50 and incremental building toward activation is fully supported by the platform's tier mechanics.

Node Infrastructure and BTC Reward Distribution

Bitcoin Everlight operates a Transaction Validation Node network responsible for transaction routing, network coordination, and reward distribution. Routing micro-fees generated by network activity are distributed to active shard holders based on measurable performance factors — uptime, routing volume, latency, and successful delivery rates. The fee pool grows with network transaction volume, with post-mainnet BTC distribution scaling directly with real economic activity flowing through the infrastructure.

The Everlight dashboard — accessible via MetaMask or WalletConnect on desktop and mobile — provides live visibility into BTCL accrual, tier progress, routing activity, and BTC reward tracking after mainnet launch. Before Phase 1 opened, the project completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof , alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf and Vital Block — all publicly linked before a single token was sold.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a blockchain validation network designed to allow participants to earn Bitcoin rewards through its shard activation system without operating technical infrastructure directly. The platform runs on a distributed Transaction Validation Node framework that handles routing, verification, and fee distribution independently of Bitcoin's core protocol. With a fixed supply of 21 billion BTCL, a multi-stage public presale currently in Phase 2, and a dashboard accessible across desktop and mobile, Bitcoin Everlight is building toward a mainnet launch that transitions shard holders from fixed presale BTCL rewards to performance-based BTC distribution from live network activity.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Medium: https://medium.com/@BitcoinEverlight

Media Contact:



Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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