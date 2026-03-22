DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the Navia Benefit Solutions, Inc. Data Breach

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Navia Benefit Solutions, Inc. On January 23, 2026, Navia Benefit Solutions discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

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About Navia Benefit Solutions, Inc.

Navia Benefit Solutions is a nationwide administrator that manages health and financial benefit programs for over 10,000 employers and more than one million participants.

What happened?

On or around January 23, 2026, Navia Benefit Solutions identified unusual activity within its network. They initiated an investigation and found that from December 22, 2025, to January 15, 2026, an unauthorized party accessed and obtained certain personal data. The affected files may include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and health plan details.

This data breach has impacted more than 2.6 million individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Navia Benefit Solutions, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Navia Benefit Solutions data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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