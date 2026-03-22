Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Exchange Upgrade While XRP Price Prediction Targets New ATH and Trump Iran War Shakes Crypto Markets

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto team just announced a new security upgrade on the exchange, adding stronger AI checks on the bridge and swap tools that work across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. But the crypto news goes deeper than the tech. The real story is what is happening in the presale. Wallets tied to some of the biggest XRP holders are quietly entering with huge amounts, at a speed that tells you they already know something about this project's launch date that the rest of the market has not figured out.

Before looking at what those wallets see and why they are acting now, the xrp price prediction and Trump's Iran war this week explain why the full crypto market is getting ready to move and why the smartest money is not waiting.

Crypto News: Pepeto Upgrade Arrives While the XRP Price Prediction and Trump War Policy Signal a Turning Point

This Pepeto update dropped during one of the most tense crypto news weeks of the year. XRP fell to $1.38 after Trump threatened strikes on Iranian oil, sending $466 million in trades into forced closing across the market according to CoinDesk. But the xrp price prediction tells a completely different story. Goldman Sachs keeps adding to its XRP position, the XRP network handles over 2.7 million transactions every day, and Ripple spent $2.4 billion on deals over the past year that built the kind of setup big money needs to come in according to Forbes. Analysts see $5 as the floor target and some go as high as $10 once the CLARITY Act passes its March 27 review and ETF money has a clear path to enter.

Trump's Iran campaign scared the market short term, but BTC has made a higher low after every war headline since the fighting started. The crypto news around Trump hides a bullish signal most people miss. War spending and oil problems raise the chance of rate cuts, and rate cuts are the one thing that has started every crypto bull run in history. The xrp price prediction gets stronger from that setup because cheaper money sends capital into altcoins, and presale projects with real products always catch the first wave.

The crypto news and the xrp price prediction both point up. But $10 XRP is a 7x on an $85 billion coin marketcap. The wallets that got rich in crypto never did it holding a big coin for a slow ride up. They found real projects at ground level before the crowd showed up, and the best one sitting in the open right now is Pepeto.

Why Pepeto's Exchange Upgrade Is Pulling XRP Whale Money Into the Presale

The project worth looking at today is Pepeto, and the exchange behind it tells the full story. Traders still use platforms like Binance for three reasons: speed, low cost, and trust that the coins listed are real. No DeFi project gave them all three until now. Pepeto runs zero fee trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that checks every listed token's code for scam patterns before it can be traded. You get the speed of a big exchange with full control of your own coins, all in one place. SolidProof checked everything before the presale went live, and the exchange is in its last round of testing before the Binance listing.

The numbers are moving faster than the crypto news can keep up with. Stages that were set to last weeks are closing in days. Wallet records show entries from big XRP holders putting in real money, not test amounts, because they see what owning exchange tokens at presale pricing turns into the day a listing opens the door to everyone.

The math is simple. The xrp price prediction at $10 gives a solid 7x over the coming months. For Pepeto to hit multiples well past that 7x takes one thing: the Binance listing, and the team says it is close. Every sign around this project points to a return that would beat every big coin in the market this year.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the xrp price prediction heading toward $10, and Trump's war creating the rate cut setup behind every past rally all line up the same way. The wallets that got wealthy from XRP early are already inside Pepeto's presale because they see the same pattern forming again.

Every cycle proves the same thing. The people who watched the big wallets and moved early are the ones with the success stories worth telling. The people who waited ended up paying those same wallets more later after the whole market discovered how big the opportunity was.



Presale stages keep selling out faster and the price goes up with every round, and the Pepeto official website is where the people who understand that a crypto portfolio without Pepeto in 2026 could be the most costly miss of this cycle are entering right now.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Analysts see $5 as the base and $10 as the bullish target, with rate cuts and ETF money giving the xrp price prediction a foundation it never had in past cycles.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy right now?

Pepeto fixes DeFi's biggest problems with zero fee trading, fast multi chain transfers, and AI scam detection, with a Binance listing coming and XRP whale wallets entering through the Pepeto official website presale.



