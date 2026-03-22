New Crypto: Pepeto Reveals Ecosystem Expansion And Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery While Dogecoin Jumps on Elon Musk X Money News

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto team just revealed a full ecosystem expansion covering the DeFi exchange, multi chain bridge, and token screening layer, with all three moving toward launch at the same time. The update drops next to the biggest crypto story of the month. Elon Musk said X Money opens to the public in April, briefly sending Dogecoin up 8% as traders bet the platform could bring crypto to 600 million X users according to CoinDesk. The bitcoin price hit $73,000 earlier this month before falling to $69,200 this week on the Iran sell off, and the higher low pattern is still holding. When Elon Musk moves markets and the bitcoin price climbs, money always finds its way into early projects with the kind of ecosystem Pepeto is building.

Pepeto Ecosystem Moves Forward While Elon Musk X Money Lifts Dogecoin and the Bitcoin Price Builds Toward Recovery

"The Pepeto ecosystem now covers three products moving forward at the same time. The DeFi exchange runs zero fee trading on Ethereum. The multi chain bridge moves tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost with instant completion. And AI screening checks every smart contract before it shows up on the platform. Together they make a full trading ecosystem, not a one trick project hoping to add more later," said a crypto analyst tracking the project's development.

The timing of this ecosystem expansion matters because Elon Musk just gave the market a push it was not expecting this soon. X Money is being called a once in a generation product that will include crypto tools, high interest savings, investing features, and payment rails inside a platform with 600 million users according to Yahoo Finance. Tesla holds 11,000 bitcoin. SpaceX holds over 8,000 bitcoin. Elon Musk has backed Dogecoin publicly for years. When X Money goes live with crypto features next month, the bitcoin price and Dogecoin will both feel it, and every meme coin project with real products behind it stands to catch the overflow.

Dogecoin gained 8% on the Elon Musk news alone, but Dogecoin has no exchange, no bridge, and no screening tools. It only moves when Elon Musk says something. Pepeto carries the same meme energy, the community calls it the god of frogs and the redemption of Pepe, but underneath sits a full ecosystem that creates real demand from trading activity. When Elon Musk sends attention toward meme coins and the bitcoin price recovers, projects such as Pepeto explode and deliver the biggest returns every cycle.

Pepeto Ecosystem Gets Ready for the Volume Wave as Elon Musk and a Recovering Bitcoin Create Demand

Pepeto has raised more than $8.25 million, and the ecosystem expansion explains why presale stages keep filling faster. Each round closes quicker because the investors inside see three products being built at once, not one feature being talked about while everything else sits on a wish list. SolidProof checked every contract before the presale opened, and the Binance listing gets closer with every milestone cleared. Holders pick up 195% APY staking while the launch gets closer.

The bitcoin price is holding above $69,000 after this week's sell off, and every time the market recovers from fear like this, meme coins with real stories behind them are the first to move. Elon Musk confirming X Money with crypto tools for 600 million users next month changes the game for every meme project with working products, and whispers are growing that Pepeto could launch on X Money at the same time the Binance listing goes live. If that happens, the same pattern that turned early Dogecoin holders into millionaires from a few thousand dollars plays out again.

Conclusion

Elon Musk saying X Money launches in April sent Dogecoin up 8% and the bitcoin price toward $73,000 before the Iran sell off pulled everything lower. That is just a taste of what happens when crypto tools reach 600 million users. Pepeto sits right at the center of the window that closes the moment this market makes its next move, and that moment looks closer than anyone expected.

The Elon Musk rumors around the project have not been denied, and the wallet activity looks exactly like what happened before Dogecoin turned early holders into millionaires. That was the first chance. Pepeto is the second one rarely given in the crypto market.



The official Pepeto Website is still accepting entries, while the Binance listing and a possible X Money launch are both approaching, and once either one goes live the opportunity disappears forever.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

How does Elon Musk X Money affect crypto and the Bitcoin price ?

X Money launches next month with crypto tools for 600 million users, expected to push the bitcoin price and Dogecoin higher while sending more volume into DeFi platforms including Pepeto's ecosystem.

Does Pepeto offer better returns than Dogecoin?

Pepeto has a full DeFi ecosystem with zero fee trading and a Binance listing ahead, while Dogecoin has no products and only moves on Elon Musk talk.

What is the Pepeto ecosystem?

The Pepeto ecosystem covers a DeFi exchange, multi chain bridge, and AI token screening on Ethereum, with a SolidProof audit and over $8.25 million raised through the Pepeto official website presale.









