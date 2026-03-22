Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $8.28M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Debate Heats Up Between $0 and $150K Levels

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just passed the $8.28M mark, and the project is growing faster than anything the meme coin space has seen this year. Tools getting better, community getting bigger, funds past $8.28 million, and the viral energy matches a team that has not missed a single deadline.

This crypto news comes at a tense time. Bitcoin price dropped from $76,000 to $68,951 in five days after Trump threatened Iranian oil targets, and traders are caught between fear and hope. Where is the Bitcoin price prediction heading, and why is Pepeto being called the best opportunity of 2026? The answers are below.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advancement Update While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Splits Between 10K and $150K

Pepeto crossed the $8.28M mark fast while the latest update puts the finishing steps on the exchange. The project is led by the same cofounder who built the original Pepe coin and a former Binance expert joined the team, that level of talent does not join a project unless the potential ahead is real. Before going deeper into the Pepeto project, the future of the crypto market needs to be clear.

Bitcoin price fell to $68,951 on March 22 after five straight days of selling, and the Fear and Greed Index hit 11 according to CoinDesk. But the big money is not running. Strategy Inc now holds 761,068 BTC after buying 89,618 coins in Q1 2026 alone. Standard Chartered keeps its $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction. The SEC and CFTC just said crypto is a digital commodity, not a security. Goldman Sachs still sees two rate cuts this year according to Fox Business.

The Bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 as a base looks more real every week, and many expect $200,000 before this cycle ends. There is no path to $0 without everything collapsing, and the people calling for that have been wrong every time.

That makes this window critical. The crypto news is clear: buying during fear pays the most when recovery comes. Pepeto is one of those rare setups where the signals are too strong to walk past. Viral energy meets real exchange tools the market will use daily once the listing arrives.

Crypto News: Why the Case for Pepeto Becomes Clear

Beyond the Bitcoin price prediction on the crypto news discussed, two things are driving the money into Pepeto right now, and both point in the same direction. The first is the exchange itself.

"What Pepeto built is something DeFi has been missing for years. One platform that trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero fees, moves tokens between all three chains instantly at no cost, and runs AI that catches scam contracts before they ever reach the user. No one else has shipped all of that in one place before a listing," said a crypto analyst following the project. “That is why whale wallets, the same kind that built life changing money buying bitcoin before the rest of the world showed up, are entering the Pepeto presale with serious size.”



SolidProof completed the full audit on the contracts before the presale opened, and 195% APY staking runs live while the Binance listing gets closer.

The second reason is the viral energy around this project. The community growing inside Pepeto right now looks exactly like what surrounded Shiba Inu before it turned a few thousand dollars into millions for early holders. That level of attention on top of real exchange tools has never existed in a meme coin before, and the last time anything close to this energy showed up was right before Shiba Inu created millionaires overnight. While the Bitcoin price prediction point to a Bull market soon, the wallets filling every stage right now see exactly where this is going, and the price they are getting today disappears the moment the Binance listing arrives.

Conclusion

This article made the Bitcoin price prediction debate clear. The $150k target is much more reasonable than the $0 mark, and the crypto news points to recovery, history shows that when bitcoin doubles from cycle lows the early stage projects with real tools do not just follow. They multiply far past what the big coins deliver.

The clearest example is what happened after Bitcoin exploded in 2021. Shiba Inu rode that wave and turned everyday people into millionaires, with one early holder famously watching a $1,000 entry grow past $1 million in months on nothing but hype and timing.

Pepeto has the same viral energy Shiba Inu had plus real exchange tools Shiba Inu never built. There is no logical reason for a project with more behind it to reach less than what Shiba Inu reached with nothing, and that is exactly why whale wallets are entering through the Pepeto official website right now before the Binance listing closes this window for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Will bitcoin price prediction drop or reach $150,000?

Bitcoin price fell to $68,951 this week but Strategy holds 761,068 coins and Standard Chartered keeps its $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction. The bear case needs a full system collapse that no serious analyst expects.

Is Pepeto a good investment?

Pepeto passed $8.25 million raised with a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the team, and presale stages closing in days while the Binance listing gets closer.

Is Pepeto secure?

Pepeto completed a SolidProof audit before the presale opened, has a former Binance expert building the exchange, and the Pepeto official website shows every detail for investors to check before entering.



