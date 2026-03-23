INB.bio Launches 2026 Growth Strategy With New Market Entries Across Africa, MENA and Southeast Asia

BERLIN, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for wellness products is climbing steadily, with the industry reaching a record $6.8 trillion and projected to hit $9.8 trillion by 2029, and a growing share of that demand is concentrated in emerging markets that global brands have historically underserved. INB.bio, a direct advertiser in dietary and wellness supplements operating across 15 countries in Africa, MENA, and Latin America, has launched its 2026 growth strategy. Plans include a market entry into Tanzania, expansion into three to five new countries across Africa and Southeast Asia, and the rollout of a rebuilt AI-powered affiliate CRM platform designed to support rapid multi-market operations.

The company, which manufactures and distributes an exclusive portfolio of wellness products covering men's health, joint support, weight management, immunity, and cardiovascular health, enters 2026 having built one of the most operationally complete direct advertiser models in its category. Its infrastructure in each active market includes native call centers, owned logistics networks, and a proprietary technology platform built for cash-on-delivery economies where digital payment access is limited.

"Tanzania is the opening move of 2026," said Rozhden Totskoinov , Founder of INB.bio. "Africa and Southeast Asia represent the largest untapped opportunity in wellness right now, and we are entering these markets the same way we have always entered them. With people on the ground, owned logistics and technology built for the reality of how these markets actually operate."

Africa's middle class is projected to reach 1.1 billion people by 2060, according to the African Development Bank, a demographic shift already driving increased consumer spending on health and lifestyle products across the continent. The global wellness economy recorded $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is on track to reach $9.8 trillion by 2029, per the Global Wellness Institute, with Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia among the regions where growth is accelerating most notably. INB.bio has positioned its entire operating model around exactly those market characteristics, prioritising regions with COD payment dominance, mobile-first populations, and limited existing competition from established global players.

The company is simultaneously launching a turnkey partner program through which high-performing affiliate partners can co-develop new country operations alongside INB.bio. Participants receive exclusive geographic access, native call center resources, owned logistics support, and live performance data through an upgraded affiliate dashboard. Payouts are processed twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, with a minimum threshold of fifty dollars in USDT TRC-20, and additional payment options, including wire transfer and PayPal, are in development.

"We are proving that the model we built over six years is repeatable at scale," said Rozhden. "Tier-2 and tier-3 markets are not too difficult for serious operators. They are simply too difficult for operators unwilling to do the actual work, and 2026 is where we demonstrate what that means at full speed."

Visit the company’s website for more information.

About INB.bio

INB.bio is a direct advertiser in dietary and wellness supplements operating across 15 countries in Africa, MENA and Latin America. The company manufactures and distributes an exclusive portfolio of wellness products supported by owned infrastructure in every active market, including native call centers, proprietary logistics networks and a custom-built technology platform designed for cash-on-delivery economies. Founded six years ago, INB.bio serves millions of end customers and a global network of affiliate partners through a twice-weekly payout model. The company's 2026 expansion targets new geographic markets across Africa and Southeast Asia as part of a long-term strategy to build wellness infrastructure across 30 emerging markets worldwide. For more information, visit INB.bio .

Contact:

Paulina Dvor, Senior Content & PR Manager

INB.bio

p.dvor@inb.bio

marketing@inb.bio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/964e46f5-e16e-4577-9b87-f6d9a64eb290