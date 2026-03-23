Thailand Repositions Its Exhibition Industry to Drive FDI and a $44.5bn Creative Economy





Photo courtesy of Braden Jarvis

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau outlines a strategy to move beyond traditional trade shows, using business events as a tool for capital formation, FDI attraction, and long-term manufacturing partnerships, backed by a creative economy already valued at $44.5bn.

BANGKOK, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has announced a strategic repositioning of the country's exhibition sector, pivoting from volume-based trade activity toward higher-value economic outcomes, including foreign direct investment, manufacturing partnerships, and creative industry growth. The announcement was made at a London press briefing on 14 January 2026, where TCEB officials detailed a plan to deploy business events as a mechanism for capital formation and industrial upgrading.

Thailand hosted 509 exhibitions in 2025, attracting 23.6 million participants and generating approximately $2.9bn in exhibition-related revenue. Rather than scaling volume, TCEB has stated that yield is now the primary metric, with officials pointing to data showing conference visitors spend significantly more than leisure tourists. Officials described a "trickle effect" in which exhibitions lead to supplier relationships, distribution agreements, and eventually manufacturing investment.

TCEB's President, Dr. Supawan Teerarat, outlined the intent behind the next phase of the bureau's strategy: "The direction is toward value creation with exchange of ideas, talent, and intellectual property."

Central to the announced strategy is THE WORLD ENDS, a design-led exhibition set to launch in Bangkok in November 2026. TCEB plans to connect design directly to established industries to strengthen export competitiveness and raise the premium positioning of Thai-made goods on international markets. Thailand's creative economy is currently valued at $44.5bn, contributing more than 8% of national GDP.

TCEB also presented Thailand's visa access conditions as a competitive advantage — visa-free arrangements for 93 countries and visa-on-arrival for more than 30 additional nations — at a time when other markets are tightening entry requirements. The bureau has set a 20,000 TonCO2e emissions reduction target for the events industry by 2030, with sustainability requirements now being incorporated into financial support mechanisms.

For global investors and organisers, Thailand is presenting itself not solely as a venue provider, but as a strategic gateway to ASEAN markets, linking creativity with manufacturing capacity. Singapore and China remain the principal competing destinations for international exhibition and convention business in the region.

About

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is a government agency operating under Thailand's Office of the Prime Minister. The bureau supports and promotes Thailand as a destination for conventions, exhibitions, and business events, providing assistance to organisers, exhibitors, and businesses seeking to operate within Thailand's meetings and events sector.



Spokesperson/Contact Name: Thanthita Inman

Placeline: Bangkok, Thailand

Name of Company/Organization: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

Website: https://www.businesseventsthailand.com/

Email Address: exhibitions@tceb.or.th

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f2bd7ad-0900-4c7e-b29d-9fbc5998c684