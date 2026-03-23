New Crypto: Pepeto Presale Stage Update While Dogecoin Price Prediction Heats Up After Elon Musk Dogefather Post and Shiba Inu Pattern Returns

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto confirms the fund just passed $8.28 million after the sell out of the last stage, this new crypto presale is filling faster than any round before it even as the market drops.

On the other side of today’s crypto news, Dogecoin slid 3.2% to $0.09 on March 22 and BTC lost nearly $2,000 in a single day. But the dogecoin price prediction is still in the headlines because Elon Musk just posted a Dogefather video on X that pulled 18 million views, calling himself the godfather of Dogecoin in front of the entire crypto world. Shiba Inu is following every move. And every investor watching these meme coins movements is asking: where do I put money to catch the kind of returns that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu delivered before?

That question has one answer, and this article explains why.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale Stage Updates While the Dogecoin Price Prediction and Shiba Inu History Show How Crypto Millionaires Are Made

Pepeto's stages are filling fast as funds surpassed $8.28 million and rising, because the investors inside understand something most people figure out one cycle too late. Every bull market in crypto produces new millionaires, and they almost always come from the same place: meme coin presales that hit at the right time.



Dogecoin went from $0.007 to $0.7376 after Elon Musk backed it, over 10,000% that turned small positions into fortunes according to CoinMarketCap. On the crypto news around meme coins history, an early investor turned $8,000 into $9 million.

A truck driver put $8,000 into Shiba Inu early and watched it grow to $5.7 million according to CNN. His friend heard about it and decided to wait a few hours more, the Binance listing of shiba inu dropped and the early opportunity disappeared with it. This is how critical it is to act fast in the crypto market.

As of now, the dogecoin price prediction shows DOGE sitting at $0.09 after the March 22 sell off, but Elon Musk posting the Dogefather video to 18 million viewers proves he is not done with meme coins. But DOGE is no longer the choice to make millions, as the problem is reaching $1 requires $140 billion in market cap and without real products Dogecoin cannot hold that level. The Shiba Inu story ended the same way, hitting $41 billion then falling 93%.

The dogecoin price prediction and the Shiba Inu data prove the same point: meme coins create millionaires on the way up but only to the very early investors, and later on if it has utility to back the demand.

Pepeto Is the New Crypto That Fixes What Elon Musk Favorite Crypto Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Never Could

This is where 2026 changes everything. Investors do not chase hype alone anymore. They want viral energy that moves fast and real tools that keep demand alive after the listing. That is what Pepeto delivers and why money flowing into this presale comes from wallets that learned the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lesson the hard way.

"Pepeto's exchange runs a zero fee execution layer with native cross chain settlement and AI contract scanning across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, giving the meme coin market trading tools it never had before," said a Pepeto team representative.

Pepeto has what Dogecoin and Shiba Inu never built: a real exchange where every trade flows through the token. The dogecoin price prediction shows what viral energy alone can do. The Shiba Inu history shows how fast it disappears without products. Pepeto has both. The viral energy is spreading faster than anything in the new crypto space this year and the exchange means demand does not stop after the first wave.

SolidProof verified the full protocol, the Binance listing is approaching, and there are some Elon Musk connections to Pepeto growing across crypto communities now, adding the same attention that made Dogecoin explode.

Conclusion

Meme coin season is approaching, and the dogecoin price prediction and Shiba Inu story both proved that being hours early is the difference between millions and regret, and the truck driver's friend who waited has spent every cycle since wishing he moved when the entry was open.



Now, the same investors who made millions from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are looking for the next one. All signals lead to Pepeto and the process they followed is clear: Find a new crypto going viral with the strongest signals before it lists and enter with size because the listing is where presale holders collect what everyone else chases. The Pepeto official website is where that entry exists. The listing is coming soon.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction after the Elon Musk Dogefather post?

Elon Musk posted the Dogefather video to 18 million viewers but DOGE stayed at $0.09 after the March 22 sell off. The dogecoin price prediction for $1 requires $140 billion market cap which analysts say Dogecoin cannot hold without utility.

Is Pepeto a good new crypto investment?

Pepeto offers presale entry into a verified DeFi exchange with viral community demand, making it the new crypto that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin investors wish existed at this stage.







