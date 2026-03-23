Indiaspora Releases Groundbreaking Report ‘India and its Diaspora: Partners in Progress’, Highlighting how the World’s Largest Diaspora Steps Forward to Shape India’s Future

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora today released India and its Diaspora: Partners in Progress , a major new report examining the expanding role of the global Indian diaspora in shaping India’s future across business, culture, philanthropy, innovation, and the arts.

With more than 35 million people of Indian heritage living in over 200 countries with an estimated annual income of $USD 730 billion, the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world and one of the most influential. The report highlights how this community is evolving from a traditional source of remittances into a powerful force of capital, capability, and credibility helping accelerate India’s rise as it pursues its India@100 vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

While remittances once defined the diaspora’s connection to India, engagement today is far deeper. Diaspora leaders now contribute investment, knowledge, technology partnerships, and global networks that strengthen India’s economic growth, innovation ecosystem, and international standing.

The report also captures the diaspora’s strong optimism and desire to engage. Survey respondents expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to India’s future. Many envision an India that by 2047 stands among the world’s leading economies, drives global innovation, reduces inequality, and delivers a high quality of life for its citizens.

However, the report notes that structural barriers and inefficiencies still limit deeper diaspora engagement. Drawing on insights from more than 200 leaders across 24 countries, the report outlines practical recommendations for both Indian policymakers and diaspora leaders to unlock greater collaboration and long-term impact.

Although earlier studies have documented the diaspora’s contributions, Partners in Progress is the first comprehensive report focused on actionable strategies to strengthen diaspora engagement across economic, cultural, social, and philanthropic domains.

The report builds on Indiaspora’s earlier Impact Reports produced with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The first, Small Community, Big Contributions (2024), highlighted the outsized impact of Indian Americans across business, science, philanthropy, politics, and the arts. A second report (2025), From Ancient Legacy to Modern Triumphs: The Indian Diaspora in the UAE , documented the extraordinary growth and influence of the Indian community in the Emirates.

“In 1991, India opened its doors to the world. Today, the world is knocking on India’s door. At this inflection point, India has the opportunity to unlock the power of a 35-million-strong diaspora, bringing capital, capability, and credibility as true partners in India’s journey to 2047.”-MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman, Indiaspora

“India @100 is an inspiring vision not just for the people of India, but to the 35 million members of the Indian diaspora that live elsewhere. In the countries we call home, we create positive outcomes for society, serve as cultural ambassadors, and build a bridge between our country of residence and India. The diaspora are working hand in hand with India to help shape its future.”

-Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora

The report features quotes from distinguished leaders, including Indra Nooyi, Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; Romesh Wadhwani, Chairman of the Wadhwani Foundation; Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures; and many other notable figures."

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora ( www.indiaspora.org ) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.