Willis partners with Circle Asia to launch Asia’s first insurance facility for collectors and galleries

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced it has partnered with Circle Asia to launch a new art insurance facility designed specifically for individual collectors and art galleries in Asia. The facility is the first of its kind in Asia, combining specialist arts insurance expertise from Willis and Circle’s digital platform to deliver a seamless and cost-effective way to insure fine art, jewellery and specie collections.

Fine art insurance has traditionally required minimum value thresholds or minimum premium commitments from clients. This new facility offers a significantly lower entry premium, giving collectors and galleries easier access to comprehensive coverage through a single, streamlined solution that meets the evolving needs of Asia’s growing art market. Key benefits of the new insurance facility include:

Lower minimum premium entry point, making the art insurance accessible to a broad range of collectors and galleries.

One comprehensive policy covering all assets, including fine art, jewellery, home contents and building for individual collectors.

Bespoke terms and premiums structured to support and enhance the facility’s objectives.

End-to-end management by Willis’ Fine Art team via Circle’s digital platform, enabling more efficient communication, full accountability and improved turnaround time compared with conventional process.

Tailored to the unique needs of individual arts collectors with best-in-class policy wordings.



The new insurance facility is also ideally positioned to support one-off exhibition and one-off transit coverage, both of which benefit from comprehensive insurance terms and an expedited turnaround.

Fion Ko, Associate Director, Fine Art, Jewellery and Specie, Asia at Willis, said: “Asia’s fine arts market continues to grow rapidly, with the increasing participation of young and affluent collectors, yet insurance solutions have not always kept pace. Clients now expect fast turnaround and efficient service on their coverage and handling of claims.

“Through this partnership with Circle Asia, clients will receive our tailored fine art risk expertise, along with professional advice on prevention and protection. Circle’s digital platform supports our team by improving efficiency, underwriting access and processing speed. These enhancements translate into a faster, more seamless experience for our clients.”

Steve Hutchinson, Head of Corporate Risk & Broking in Hong Kong at Willis, added: “This partnership with Circle Asia enables us to introduce a significantly reduced minimum premium and simplify traditionally complex policy structures, while delivering a high-quality, digitally enabled fine arts solution for our collectors and galleries clients.

“By combining Willis’ specialist arts insurance expertise with Circle Asia, this launch reinforces our commitment to developing innovative, client-centric insurance solutions and expanding our specialty capabilities in Hong Kong, while supporting Circle Asia’s mission to modernise fine arts insurance distribution through technology.”

Julie Quach Co-Regional Director of Circle Asia Ltd said: “This partnership demonstrates the strength that comes from two organisations bringing complementary capabilities together. Our valued collaboration with Willis builds on each other’s expertise, combining their deep knowledge in art and specialty insurance with Circle Asia’s digital infrastructure and technical underwriting strengths.

“This new facility reflects our shared ambition to support a growing market with solutions that enhance confidence, resilience and service quality for collectors and galleries across Asia. Our collaboration is about empowering the art community with protection, insight and service excellence and we are genuinely excited about the possibilities this strengthened partnership opens for the industry.”

Based in Hong Kong, Willis’ Fine Art specialist team provides services to major museums, institutions, auction houses, art dealers, shippers and packers, as well as corporate, private and fine collections of art, antiques and jewellery. The team in Asia is deeply rooted in the art world, with its specialists bringing extensive industry experience and expertise to deliver tailored and sophisticated insurance solutions.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Circle Asia

Circle Asia combines deep industry expertise, with more than 100 years of collective experience. With a strong presence in Asia and the backing of Circles Group and Optio, the company specialises in Fine Art and Asset underwriting, providing tailored insurance solutions that blend global strength with local insight to protect the valuable assets that matter most.

Supported by Lloyd’s and holding an A+ (Superior) AM Best rating, Circle Asia upholds international underwriting standards while maintaining a strong understanding of both global and Asian market needs.

The company offers comprehensive ‘All Risks’ insurance for galleries, exhibitions, private collections, and art logistics, safeguarding the physical and digital assets at the core of every creative endeavour. Learn more at https://asia.circlesgroup.com/.

Media Contacts

Clara Goh +65 6958 2542

Clara.goh@wtwco.com