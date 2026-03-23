NetAlly Launches New LinkRunner Network and Cable Tester

FAST FACTS

NetAlly announced the LinkRunner AT 1500, a new model in the LinkRunner family of network and cable testers.

At $1,495 MSRP this essential network cable tester offers pro-level testing at a technician-level price.

It offers fast, automated testing for copper network links and cables designed for frontline network technicians.

NetAlly’s LinkRunner handheld testers help IT teams troubleshoot Power over Ethernet (PoE) issues quickly and accurately for all PoE standards.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, the company behind the industry’s first handheld network analyzer, today announced the LinkRunner® AT 1500, an essential network link and cable tester in the LinkRunner family. It provides fast and comprehensive validation of copper network links and cables for everyday troubleshooting, moves/adds/changes, and fault isolation. It’s designed for frontline network technicians, IT teams and managed service providers.

“The 1500 brings pro-level testing to frontline techs at just $1,495 MSRP. It draws on our twenty-five-plus years of experience building innovative troubleshooting tools for network engineers and technicians,” said Dan Klimke, NetAlly Director of Product Marketing. "The goal is simple: put fast, definitive answers in the hands of the technicians closest to the problem, so issues get solved at the source, not escalated up the chain. With Wi-Fi 7 access points, smart building systems, and modern IoT devices increasingly demanding higher power levels that only PoE++ can deliver — the LinkRunner AT 1500 validates full 90W PoE performance to ensure those devices are fully powered upon deployment.”

In a 2025 survey, NetAlly customers reported completing installs and repairs up to 60% faster using these tools. The LinkRunner AT 1500 can verify connectivity, link speed, VLAN, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) with one tap, without a bulky laptop or extensive training. Detailed results and screenshots are automatically uploaded to Link-Live, NetAlly’s free collaboration, reporting, and analysis platform. This allows junior techs to diagnose issues more confidently with less oversight, and IT teams to handle more work with the same headcount.

LinkRunner AT 1500 delivers fast, automated testing across every layer of the network link:

Detects cable length, common mis-wires, and distance to fault.

Automatically discovers the nearest switch name and port.

Verifies link speed and duplex, up to 10 Gig.

Validates VLANs, network services, and connectivity to on- and off-net devices.

Measures PoE voltage, wattage and active pairs to pinpoint issues and confirm power delivery before device installation.





All LinkRunner AT models are available from NetAlly’s authorized channel partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information: https://www.netally.com/linkrunner-ethernet-testers/

About NetAlly

Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain and secure today’s complex wired and wireless networks. The NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions simplifies network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit https://www.netally.com/, follow us on Facebook, Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, or YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f68767a0-51fd-4c12-8aa3-02ee969aba6d