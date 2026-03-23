Not More Risky, But More Stable: Futurionex × MicAi-X Automated Trading Elevates Return Quality

DENVER, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in the volatile crypto asset market, Futurionex disclosed the phased achievements of its collaboration with the automated trading program service platform MicAi-X in automated execution. The API-based automated trading solution has completed testing across multiple types of real market conditions and has demonstrated a positive improvement in user yield structures, drawing market attention.

Unlike trading narratives that emphasize short-term price increases, this collaboration focuses more on changes in "yield quality." By using APIs to execute trades instead of manual order placement, strategy signals can enter the execution pipeline within milliseconds, reducing human delays and operational deviations. This ensures that trading outcomes align more closely with the predetermined strategy logic, rather than depending on individual reaction speed.

In execution consistency, Futurionex confirmed that automated trading significantly stabilizes execution. During high volatility, automated accounts showed 20% less execution deviation and more consistent results than manual trading. This convergence helps users maintain a more predictable, stable return curve over time.

Slippage control is another key factor in improving the yield structure. In traditional manual trading, situations where "the observed price does not match the execution price" frequently occur during rapid price movements. API automated execution effectively compresses this window by shortening the time path from signal to order placement. According to statistics, in recent sample market conditions, the average slippage for automated execution was approximately 15% lower compared to manual operations, resulting in execution outcomes that are closer to the expected price.

Furthermore, automation significantly reduces emotional interference. Irrational behaviors such as panic buying during rallies or hesitating to cut losses are replaced by rule-based processes, making trading decisions more consistent. To prevent risks from being amplified, Futurionex and MicAi-X have simultaneously introduced mechanisms such as frequency limits, quota limits, maximum drawdown-triggered position reduction, and abnormal volatility protection, locking automated operations within a controllable range.

The significance of this series of collaborations lies not in pursuing higher risk-adjusted returns, but in reducing execution errors. By shifting the trading process from manual habits to API-driven systematic execution, Futurionex is advancing automated trading from "faster" to "more stable," offering a more sustainable participation pathway for the digital asset market.

DavidLee@futurionex.org

David Lee