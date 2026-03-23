STMicroelectronics China-manufactured STM32 microcontrollers begin volume production

First deliveries of fully made-in-China STM32 microcontrollers to China-based customers are ongoing

Localization of STM32 MCU manufacturing starts with high-performance STM32H7 series and will continue with performance-oriented, secure STM32H5 series and new entry-level STM32C5 series

March 23, 2026, China​ – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the start of general-purpose STM32 microcontroller deliveries manufactured in China. The first batch of STM32 wafers fully produced in China by Huahong for ST is now being delivered to customers in China. This milestone is a major step forward in ST global supply chain strategy, with additional STM32 families, including performance-oriented, secure, and entry-level microcontroller series, planned for local volume production in 2026.

"Bringing STM32 MCUs to mass production in China is a core commitment of ST to its Chinese customers. In collaboration with Huahong, ST is bringing the very same market-leading products to customers with a secure, reliable, and resilient local microcontroller supply chain. ST will continue to respond to the needs of its Chinese customers with greater speed and precision,” said Henry Cao, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, China Region, STMicroelectronics.

Through this collaboration, STMicroelectronics has become the industry's first global semiconductor company with a dual supply chain, with fully processed and manufactured 40nm MCU products in China that are exact same design and technology as those made outside China. The company has established a fully localized STM32 supply chain, covering all stages from wafer manufacturing to chip packaging and testing.

In front-end wafer manufacturing, ST has strengthened its 15-year partnership with Huahong, leveraging the identical 40 nm embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology and quality control standard as in ST's global fabs, to ensure seamless compatibility of China-manufactured products with ST’s global quality standards. The packaging and testing are handled by ST's Shenzhen fab and local semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) partners.

This manufacturing model offers customers in China a unique dual-supply choice between MCUs manufactured locally and those produced outside China, while maintaining globally consistent quality and compatibility.



Product availability (2026-2027)





First product with a China for China supply chain STM32H7 series



Mature, high-performance general-purpose series, for industrial systems smart home systems with more advanced graphical displays, personal electronics, and medical applications.





Status: mass production has begun for initial product models of the H7 series, with additional product models scheduled to enter mass production by end of 2026.



Next products STM32H5 series

Performance-oriented general-purpose series boosts performance and security, with applications including pluggable optics modules in datacenters as well as a broad range of consumer and industrial systems including air conditioners, home appliances, security systems, pumps, lighting, power conversion, PC peripherals, and smartphone accessories.





Status: Mass production planned by end of 2026.







STM32C5 series

Entry-level microcontroller series targeting applications such as industrial automation, home appliances, motor control, digital power, medical, and consumer applications such as gaming and wearables.





Status: Mass production planned by end of 2026.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41 22 929 59 20

jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

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