Novartis presents new data on early symptom relief and long-term control in complex skin diseases at AAD 2026

New Rhapsido ® REMIX-1 & -2 pooled analysis on symptom control as early as week 1 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) to be presented





REMIX-1 & -2 pooled analysis on symptom control as early as week 1 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) to be presented Long-term Cosentyx ® data build on extensive body of evidence supporting continuous use in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and psoriasis





data build on extensive body of evidence supporting continuous use in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and psoriasis Additional Cosentyx data in HS include indirect comparison of efficacy and safety vs bimekizumab



Basel, March 23, 2026 – Novartis will present data from more than 20 abstracts from its growing immunology portfolio at this year’s American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

Presentations include new Rhapsido® (remibrutinib) data highlighting changes in daily itch and hives severity scores at week 1 in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), an indirect comparison on Cosentyx® (secukinumab) safety and flare prevention for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) vs. bimekizumab, as well as 4- and 5-year efficacy data from pivotal trials in HS and psoriasis, respectively.

“Novartis data at this year’s AAD build on the robust body of evidence for the use of Rhapsido and Cosentyx in their approved dermatological indications,” said Angelika Jahreis, Global Head, Immunology Development, Novartis. “These presentations also demonstrate the strength of our immunology portfolio and our ongoing efforts to help patients manage chronic diseases that significantly impact their lives and overall well-being.”

Key abstracts accepted by AAD include:

Molecule/disease state Abstract title Abstract number/

presentation details Rhapsido®

(remibrutinib)



CSU





Early symptom improvement with remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria: Daily Itch Severity Scores and Hives Severity Scores from phase 3 REMIX-1/-2 studies Abstract #71668

e-Poster & Oral Presentation

March 27, 3:15 pm MT









Design of the REASSERT Study: A prospective, multi-country, noninterventional effectiveness and safety study evaluating remibrutinib in patients worldwide with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Abstract #72973

e-Poster

March 27





Burden of disease





Urticaria Voices: Treatment patterns and disease control in patients with self-reported chronic inducible urticaria Abstract #75145

e-Poster

March 27

Cosentyx®

(secukinumab)

HS Flare prevention and safety of secukinumab vs bimekizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa: A matched adjusted indirect comparison analysis of Phase 3 trials Abstract #76852

e-Poster & Oral Presentation

Mar 27, 1:45 pm MT







Designing a secukinumab dosing regimen in adolescents with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa using model-informed drug development Abstract #74494

e-Poster & Oral Presentation

March 28, 2:00 pm MT







Four-year efficacy of continuous secukinumab in SUNSHINE/SUNRISE core and extension trials on hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) lesions Abstract #75099

e-Poster

March 27 Psoriatic arthritis Effectiveness of Secukinumab in Preventing Psoriatic Arthritis in Patients With Moderate to Severe Psoriasis Abstract #73859

e-Poster & Oral Presentation

March 28, 11:45 am MT

Impact of Disease Duration on the Treatment Effect of Secukinumab in the Prevention of Psoriatic Arthritis in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis: A 5-year Pooled Analysis of the ERASURE, FIXTURE and SCULPTURE Studies Abstract #74500

e-Poster & Oral Presentation

March 28, 2:05 pm MT

About Novartis Immunology

At Novartis, we’re advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with autoimmune diseases. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we’re committed to shaping what’s next in Immunology.



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