Liquid Nitrogen Market Size to Worth USD 151.48 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Nitrogen Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Liquid Nitrogen Market Size was valued at USD 89.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 151.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Expansion of Healthcare, Biotechnology, and Cryopreservation Applications Boost Market Expansion Globally

The demand for liquid nitrogen in the form of cryogenic storage and preservation applications is being fueled by an increase in the development of health care infrastructure and biotechnology research. Liquid nitrogen is necessary for the low-temperature storage of biological materials, vaccines, stem cells, blood, and other reproductive materials in hospitals, research facilities, and biobanks. The need for liquid nitrogen storage solutions is also being driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical, stem cell, and cell therapy research and development.

Liquid Nitrogen Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 89.70 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 151.48 Billion

CAGR: 5.46% from 2026 to 2035

By Technology: Cryogenic Distillation held the largest share of ~67% in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific leads the market with 39% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Linde plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Praxair, Inc.

nexAir LLC

Gulf Cryo Holding CSC

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Nippon Gases

SOL Group

INOX Air Products

PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk

CanAir Nitrogen Inc.

Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd.

Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd.

Liquid Nitrogen Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Cryogenic Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Others)

• By Function (Coolant, Refrigerant)

• By Storage (Cylinders & Packaged Gas, Merchant Liquid/Bulk, Tonnage, Others)

• By End-use (Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Metal Manufacturing & Construction, Rubber & Plastic, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Function

Coolant dominated the Liquid Nitrogen Market with ~61% share in 2025 due to the wide usage of liquid nitrogen in healthcare, biotechnology, food processing, and metal treatment sectors. The Refrigerant segment of the Liquid Nitrogen Market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to the increased demand for cryogenic refrigeration technologies.

By Storage

Merchant Liquid/Bulk dominated the Liquid Nitrogen Market with ~56% share in 2025 as industrial establishments require bulk supplies of liquid nitrogen for their production activities. The Cylinders & Packaged Gas segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035, as this method of supplying the liquid nitrogen is most suitable for meeting the demand of laboratories, hospitals, small-scale industrial plants, among others.

By Technology

Cryogenic Distillation dominated the Liquid Nitrogen Market with ~67% share in 2025 due to the ability to produce large quantities of nitrogen through advanced air separation units. The Pressure Swing Adsorption segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 as this technology is increasingly being used in various industries to provide on-site nitrogen generation plants.

By End-use

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals dominated the Liquid Nitrogen Market with ~27% share in 2025 due to the high volume of usage in chemical processing, inerting, purging, and temperature control operations. Food & Beverages segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 due to the increased adoption of cryogenic freezing and chilling technology in the food processing sector.

Regional Insights:

Due to the increasing rate of industrialization, the expansion of the health care sector, and the rise in demand for the liquid nitrogen market across a number of industries, including the food processing, chemical, and electronics manufacturing sectors, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2025, at approximately 39%.

Due to its sophisticated medical facilities, active pharmaceutical research, and sophisticated industrial gas production facilities, North America holds a significant place in the liquid nitrogen market. Liquid nitrogen is used in a variety of biotechnology, food freezing, metal processing, and electronic device manufacturing applications in the North American market.

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Recent Developments:

2025 : Linde plc announced major investments in new air-separation infrastructure supporting the commercial space sector, supplying liquid oxygen and nitrogen for rocket launches and aerospace testing.

: Linde plc announced major investments in new air-separation infrastructure supporting the commercial space sector, supplying liquid oxygen and nitrogen for rocket launches and aerospace testing. 2024: Air Liquide signed a contract to build a new industrial gas production facility in the United States supplying large volumes of nitrogen and other gases for semiconductor manufacturing.

Exclusive Sections of the Liquid Nitrogen Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & COST DRIVERS – helps you understand liquid nitrogen pricing trends by purity level, supplier benchmarking, regional price variations, and the impact of energy and production costs on overall pricing.

– helps you understand liquid nitrogen pricing trends by purity level, supplier benchmarking, regional price variations, and the impact of energy and production costs on overall pricing. SUPPLY CHAIN & DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate cryogenic storage infrastructure, distribution channels, delivery lead times, and cold chain reliability across bulk, cylinder, and micro-bulk systems.

– helps you evaluate cryogenic storage infrastructure, distribution channels, delivery lead times, and cold chain reliability across bulk, cylinder, and micro-bulk systems. INDUSTRIAL CONSUMPTION & DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze consumption patterns across key industries, average usage volumes, and growth in cryogenic cooling, freezing, and emerging biotech applications.

– helps you analyze consumption patterns across key industries, average usage volumes, and growth in cryogenic cooling, freezing, and emerging biotech applications. PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess global production capacity, air separation unit utilization rates, plant efficiency, and expansion of cryogenic gas facilities.

– helps you assess global production capacity, air separation unit utilization rates, plant efficiency, and expansion of cryogenic gas facilities. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you track energy consumption, carbon footprint, and adoption of energy-efficient technologies in nitrogen liquefaction processes.

– helps you track energy consumption, carbon footprint, and adoption of energy-efficient technologies in nitrogen liquefaction processes. INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION & MARKET DYNAMICS – helps you identify investments in cryogenic infrastructure and evolving supply-demand dynamics shaping long-term market growth.

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