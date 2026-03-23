Impact Senior Living Expands in South Carolina with Addition of The Colonnade at West Ashley

Impact Senior Living Is an SRI Management Affiliated Brand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Senior Living, an affiliated brand of SRI Management, has expanded its senior living portfolio with the addition of The Colonnade at West Ashley, a senior living community located in Charleston, South Carolina.



The Colonnade at West Ashley offers Assisted Living and Memory Care, providing personalized support in an environment designed to encourage independence, engagement, and meaningful daily living. Residents benefit from tailored care plans, thoughtfully designed living spaces, and programming that supports both wellness and connection.



The addition of the Charleston community reflects Impact Senior Living’s continued focus on partnering with communities that prioritize resident-centered care and long-term operational stability.



“Charleston continues to be one of the Southeast’s most dynamic and growing regions, and we are excited to welcome The Colonnade at West Ashley into the Impact family,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations for Impact Senior Living. “Our focus is always on strengthening the resident experience while supporting the teams who serve them every day.”



Impact Senior Living works closely with SRI Management, which provides operational support, strategic guidance, and infrastructure that enables communities to maintain strong standards of service and care.



“SRI Management has spent more than two decades helping communities operate with consistency, accountability, and long-term perspective,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management. “The Colonnade at West Ashley is a community with strong roots in the Charleston market, and we are pleased to support its continued success alongside the Impact team.”



The addition of The Colonnade at West Ashley further expands the organizations’ presence in the Southeast and reflects a continued commitment to serving seniors through high-quality assisted living and memory care environments.

About Impact Senior Living

Impact Senior Living is committed to providing outstanding senior living services at an affordable cost. With a focus on a compassionate and consistent resident experience, Impact Senior Living continues to grow and expand in this essential sector. As an affiliated company of SRI Management, Impact Senior Living remains dedicated to making a positive difference for residents, their families, and owners. Learn More: www.impactsl.com



About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees more than 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com. SRI Management is part of the SR Companies family of brands.

Media Contact: Dave Cone

Phone: (850) 583-7990

Email: communications@srimgt.com

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