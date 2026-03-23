AB Akola Group will buy-back its own shares

AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company) has started implementing the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 October 2025 regarding the acquisition of its own shares (ISIN code LT0000128092) to repurchase the Company’s ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

The final share purchase price, determined on the basis of the Dutch auction, is EUR 1.75 per share and the Company will purchase 500,000 shares for a total amount of EUR 875,000. During the share buy-back 9,076,879 units of shares were tendered (in all indicated price levels), resulting in 5.51% total allocation or 5.81% allocation for share sellers who have bid at EUR 1.75 price. Tenders at the higher than EUR 1.75 price will not be allocated.

The share buy-back started on 16 March 2026 and ended on 20 March 2026.

Settlement for the acquired shares will take place on 24 March 2026.

“The share buyback provides shareholders with an opportunity to sell part or all of their holdings, while those who remain invested benefit from an increased proportional interest in the company’s assets and future earnings without additional investment. This is part of the Company’s capital allocation approach and reflects our continued focus on creating long-term value for shareholders,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

According to Saulius Žlabys, Head of Markets at the investment services firm Orion Securities, which administered the share buyback process, investors are taking a disciplined approach. “Investors are actively managing their positions: some are taking partial profits, while others are maintaining or even increasing their holdings. Akola Group has a well-defined business model, diversified operations, and consistent performance, so investment decisions are more often driven by individual portfolio strategies rather than any reassessment of the company’s fundamentals.”

More information about the share buy-back process is available here:

Decision of the Board of AB Akola Group on the Acquisition of own shares

If you have any questions regarding the repurchase of AB Akola Group's own shares, please contact UAB FMĮ Orion Securities.



For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403