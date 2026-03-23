Automotive Logistics Market to Surpass $386 Bn by 2031 as Transportation Segment Holds 58.34% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the automotive logistics market size was worth about USD 282.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 298.07 billion in 2026, reaching nearly USD 386.91 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.36%. Growth is being driven by the rise of electric vehicles, increasing digitization in aftermarket services, and the expansion of mobility-as-a-service models, all of which are adding complexity to logistics operations. At the same time, companies are shifting from road to rail and sea to meet sustainability goals, while consolidation among major logistics providers is strengthening their market position. Faster delivery demands and the need for real-time tracking are also pushing investments in automation and advanced visibility platforms.

Automotive Logistics Market Share by Region

North America continues to play a key role in automotive logistics, but rising tariffs on imported vehicles and parts are forcing companies to rethink their routing strategies. This has pushed manufacturers to strengthen near-shoring efforts in Mexico and Canada. At the same time, ports are expanding infrastructure to handle higher vehicle volumes and improve efficiency. To avoid congestion along the U.S. West Coast, alternative Pacific entry points are also being explored, helping balance transportation costs and streamline operations.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant automotive logistics market share in 2025 and is expected to grow steadily through 2031. Strong EV production in China and its control over battery materials continue to drive dense regional transport activity, while India is attracting more component manufacturing through supportive policies. Logistics companies are also expanding specialized EV handling capabilities, including temperature-controlled battery transport. In addition, Japan is advancing technologies like autonomous trucking to tackle driver shortages, and major ports across the region are upgrading capacity to handle rising vehicle shipments more efficiently.

Automotive Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Rising Electric Vehicle Demand Reshaping Logistics Networks

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is significantly increasing the movement of finished vehicles and creating demand for more advanced battery logistics. Companies are building specialized supply chains with features like temperature-controlled storage and compliant handling for sensitive materials. New logistics solutions, including reusable packaging and improved safety systems, are helping reduce storage needs and overall costs. China continues to play a central role in battery material production, encouraging global manufacturers to secure regional inventory closer to key markets. At the same time, the high investment required for battery logistics infrastructure is leading to more partnerships between logistics providers and energy companies.

Growing Need for Real-Time Supply Chain Transparency

Automotive companies are increasingly demanding complete visibility across their supply chains, pushing logistics providers to adopt advanced digital solutions. Real-time tracking, API integration, and connected systems are becoming standard, allowing manufacturers to monitor shipments and predict delivery timelines more accurately. Logistics firms are also using AI-driven tools to enhance data quality, streamline bidding processes, and deliver tailored performance insights. As a result, contracts now prioritize platforms that can seamlessly connect data across suppliers, carriers, and dealers within a unified system.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Automotive Logistics Market Report

By Service

Transportation

Road

Rail

Sea / Ro-Ro / Short-Sea

Air

Warehousing, Distribution & Inventory Management

Value-Added Services



By Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Cargo Type

Finished Vehicles

Auto Components

EV Batteries & Power Electronics

Other Cargo

By Delivery Time

Standard

Express / Critical

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East And Africa



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East And Africa

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The automotive logistics market reflects steady structural demand shaped by evolving distribution models and aftermarket dynamics. This assessment is grounded in triangulated primary inputs and verifiable secondary data, offering decision-makers a balanced, consistently validated view of market conditions versus fragmented alternatives.”



Overview – Automotive Logistics Market





Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 298.07 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 386.91 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Service, By Type, By Cargo Type, By Delivery Time and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Automotive Logistics Companies:

DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics

DSV A/S

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd

APL Logistics Ltd

Ryder System Inc.

Penske Logistics Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Expeditors International

TIBA Group

CFR Rinkens

NYK Line (Auto Logistics Division)

SNCF Geodis

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions



Maersk Logistics & Services

Nippon Express Holdings

CJ Logistics



Get in-depth industry insights on the automotive logistics market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-automotive-logistics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Global Automotive 3PL Market: The Automotive 3PL market is categorized based on type, including finished vehicles and auto components, as well as services such as transportation, warehousing, distribution, and inventory management. It is also analyzed across key regions like North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides insights with five years of historical data along with projections for the next five years.

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size: The finished vehicle logistics market is projected to reach around USD 152.1 billion in 2026, up from USD 146.19 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow further to approximately USD 185.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.04%.

Freight And Logistics Market Share: Freight and logistics market dynamics are being reshaped as consolidation among major players redefines competitive positioning. Large-scale acquisitions are enabling companies to expand their global reach, strengthen integrated service offerings, and better manage capacity fluctuations and rising technology investments. These mergers are also improving network coverage across key regions, creating stronger opportunities for cross-selling across freight forwarding, contract logistics, and specialized cargo segments.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



