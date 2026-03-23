Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 12

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 20/2025.
The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 49,040,879 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 835 million DKK.
The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|48,300,879
|17.05
|823,291,375
|16 March 2026
|230,000
|16.11
|3,705,300
|17 March 2026
|150,000
|16.18
|2,427,000
|18 March 2026
|120,000
|16.17
|1,940,400
|19 March 2026
|110,000
|16.03
|1,763,300
|20 March 2026
|130,000
|15.88
|2,064,400
|Total, week number 12
|740,000
|16.08
|11,900,400
|Accumulated under the program
|49,040,879
|17.03
|835,191,775
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,923,764 own shares corresponding to 3.50 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of Investor Relations and ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- AS 17 2026 - Alm. Brand AS share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 12
- Alm Brand_Share buyback week #12 2026