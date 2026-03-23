Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 12

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 20/2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 49,040,879 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 835 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 48,300,879 17.05 823,291,375 16 March 2026 230,000 16.11 3,705,300 17 March 2026 150,000 16.18 2,427,000 18 March 2026 120,000 16.17 1,940,400 19 March 2026 110,000 16.03 1,763,300 20 March 2026 130,000 15.88 2,064,400 Total, week number 12 740,000 16.08 11,900,400 Accumulated under the program 49,040,879 17.03 835,191,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,923,764 own shares corresponding to 3.50 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

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