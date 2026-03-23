Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 12

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 20/2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 49,040,879 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 835 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement48,300,87917.05823,291,375
16 March 2026 230,000 16.11 3,705,300
17 March 2026 150,000 16.18 2,427,000
18 March 2026 120,000 16.17 1,940,400
19 March 2026 110,000 16.03 1,763,300
20 March 2026 130,000 15.88 2,064,400
Total, week number 12740,00016.0811,900,400
Accumulated under the program49,040,87917.03835,191,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,923,764 own shares corresponding to 3.50 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

             

Head of Investor Relations and ESG              
Mads Thinggaard                             

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

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Attachments

AS 17 2026 - Alm. Brand AS share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 12 Alm Brand_Share buyback week #12 2026
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