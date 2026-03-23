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Eviden receives the France Cybersecurity Label for three of its key solutions: Proteccio HSM, KMS and Orbion

Paris, France – March 23, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announced that three of its cybersecurity solutions have been awarded the Label France Cybersecurity. These distinctions confirm Eviden’s commitment to designing and developing cybersecurity technologies that meet the growing requirements for digital sovereignty, resilience, and trust among public and private organizations.

Awarded by an independent panel of institutional and industry experts, the France Cybersecurity Label guarantees the French origin, quality, reliability, and high level of security of certified solutions. This recognition highlights the strength of Eviden’s Cybersecurity Products (CYP) portfolio, combining complementary expertise in identity management, encryption, data protection and critical infrastructure security.

The recognized solutions include:

Eviden Proteccio HSM , the only Hardware Security Module on the market to hold the enhanced qualification from ANSSI. Developed in France, the solution is part of Eviden’s longstanding portfolio of sovereign encryption and data protection technologies, trusted by defense organizations, government entities, and critical infrastructure operators.





, the only Hardware Security Module on the market to hold the enhanced qualification from ANSSI. Developed in France, the solution is part of Eviden’s longstanding portfolio of sovereign encryption and data protection technologies, trusted by defense organizations, government entities, and critical infrastructure operators. Eviden KMS , a modern, open-source and cloud-ready key and certificate management solution, designed to help organizations maintain control over their cryptographic assets across hybrid and distributed environments.





, a modern, open-source and cloud-ready key and certificate management solution, designed to help organizations maintain control over their cryptographic assets across hybrid and distributed environments. Eviden Orbion, a cloud-based IAM platform that secures identities and access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, with the label renewed for the fourth consecutive year.





David Leporini, director of Identity and Access Management (IAM) cybersecurity products at Eviden, Atos Group, said: “These labels recognize the strength of our cybersecurity portfolio and our ability to deliver sovereign, reliable technologies tailored to the critical challenges faced by public and private organizations.”

The awarding of multiple labels in 2026 illustrates Eviden’s strategy to develop sovereign cybersecurity technologies in Europe, enabling organizations to strengthen control over their digital environments and improve resilience against evolving threats. At a time when technological sovereignty is becoming a strategic priority, Eviden reaffirms its mission to deliver trusted European solutions that securely protect digital infrastructures in the long term.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | Tel : +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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