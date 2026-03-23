|Company announcement no. 14 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
23 March 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 12
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|125,000
|330.4685
|41,308,565
|16 March 2026
|5,000
|319.1750
|1,595,875
|17 March 2026
|5,000
|321.6649
|1,608,325
|18 March 2026
|5,000
|326.7192
|1,633,596
|19 March 2026
|5,000
|319.4562
|1,597,281
|20 March 2026
|5,000
|317.5799
|1,587,900
|Total accumulated over week 12
|25,000
|320.9190
|8,022,976
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|150,000
|328.8769
|49,331,542
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.018% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|16 March 2026
|3,201
|319.6395
|1,023,166
|17 March 2026
|3,116
|321.3187
|1,001,229
|18 March 2026
|2,689
|326.6265
|878,299
|19 March 2026
|2,986
|319.3565
|953,599
|20 March 2026
|2,565
|319.5515
|819,650
|Total accumulated over week 12
|14,557
|321.2160
|4,675,942
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|92,717
|329.1285
|30,515,804
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|16 March 2026
|1,799
|318.3486
|572,709
|17 March 2026
|1,884
|322.2374
|607,095
|18 March 2026
|2,311
|326.8272
|755,298
|19 March 2026
|2,014
|319.6041
|643,683
|20 March 2026
|2,435
|315.5030
|768,250
|Total accumulated over week 12
|10,443
|320.5051
|3,347,035
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|57,283
|328.4698
|18,815,738
Attachment