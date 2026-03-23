Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 12

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 14 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



23 March 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 12

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement125,000330.468541,308,565
16 March 20265,000319.17501,595,875
17 March 20265,000321.66491,608,325
18 March 20265,000326.71921,633,596
19 March 20265,000319.45621,597,281
20 March 20265,000317.57991,587,900
Total accumulated over week 1225,000320.91908,022,976
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme150,000328.876949,331,542

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.018% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
16 March 20263,201319.63951,023,166
17 March 20263,116321.31871,001,229
18 March 20262,689326.6265878,299
19 March 20262,986319.3565953,599
20 March 20262,565319.5515819,650
Total accumulated over week 1214,557321.21604,675,942
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme92,717329.128530,515,804


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
16 March 20261,799318.3486572,709
17 March 20261,884322.2374607,095
18 March 20262,311326.8272755,298
19 March 20262,014319.6041643,683
20 March 20262,435315.5030768,250
Total accumulated over week 1210,443320.50513,347,035
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme57,283328.469818,815,738


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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