Company announcement no. 14 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







23 March 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 12

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 125,000 330.4685 41,308,565 16 March 2026 5,000 319.1750 1,595,875 17 March 2026 5,000 321.6649 1,608,325 18 March 2026 5,000 326.7192 1,633,596 19 March 2026 5,000 319.4562 1,597,281 20 March 2026 5,000 317.5799 1,587,900 Total accumulated over week 12 25,000 320.9190 8,022,976 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 150,000 328.8769 49,331,542

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.018% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 March 2026 3,201 319.6395 1,023,166 17 March 2026 3,116 321.3187 1,001,229 18 March 2026 2,689 326.6265 878,299 19 March 2026 2,986 319.3565 953,599 20 March 2026 2,565 319.5515 819,650 Total accumulated over week 12 14,557 321.2160 4,675,942 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 92,717 329.1285 30,515,804





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 16 March 2026 1,799 318.3486 572,709 17 March 2026 1,884 322.2374 607,095 18 March 2026 2,311 326.8272 755,298 19 March 2026 2,014 319.6041 643,683 20 March 2026 2,435 315.5030 768,250 Total accumulated over week 12 10,443 320.5051 3,347,035 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 57,283 328.4698 18,815,738





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