Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 19/2026

                                                 23 March 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 March 2026 to 20 March 2026:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
16/03/202613,823324.424,484,426
17/03/202621,000324.276,809,569
18/03/20267,100327.832,327,588
19/03/20264,097321.011,315,194
20/03/20266,144323.421,987,077
Accumulated for the period52,164-16.923.854
Accumulated under the programme355,956-113.604.126

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,215,192 treasury shares corresponding to 4.7% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


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Netcompany

Attachments

19. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 19. Appendix - Information on all transactions

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