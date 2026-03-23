Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

23 March 2026     

On April 1, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cibor3 (RO)





ISINDK0009548026ISINDK0009551756
Interest rate spread0.21%Interest rate spread0.07%
Maturity date01-10-2027Maturity date01-10-2028
Closing date31-08-2027Closing date31-08-2028
Cibor3 green (SDO)





ISINDK0009546244ISINDK0009551673
Interest rate spread0.07%Interest rate spread0.04%
Maturity date01-10-2027Maturity date01-04-2029
Closing date31-08-2027Closing date31-01-2029
Euribor3 (SDO)





ISINDK0009546400ISINDK0009551830
Interest rate spread0.50%Interest rate spread0.33%
Maturity date01-10-2027Maturity date01-04-2029
Closing date31-08-2027Closing date31-01-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 23032026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading