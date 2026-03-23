Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

23 March 2026

On April 1, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond Cibor3 (RO)











ISIN DK0009548026 ISIN DK0009551756 Interest rate spread 0.21% Interest rate spread 0.07% Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-10-2028 Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-08-2028 Cibor3 green (SDO)











ISIN DK0009546244 ISIN DK0009551673 Interest rate spread 0.07% Interest rate spread 0.04% Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-04-2029 Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-01-2029 Euribor3 (SDO)











ISIN DK0009546400 ISIN DK0009551830 Interest rate spread 0.50% Interest rate spread 0.33% Maturity date 01-10-2027 Maturity date 01-04-2029 Closing date 31-08-2027 Closing date 31-01-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment