Green Building Materials Market Anticipated to Touch USD 1,277.52 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Materials Market size was estimated at USD 415.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,277.52 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.89% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing green building certification activity, government-mandated building energy codes, and developer preference for materials that reduce lifecycle carbon emissions in residential and non-residential construction.





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The U.S. Green Building Materials Market was estimated at USD 163.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 503.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period.

Due in large part to the widespread adoption of LEED certification, state and federal building energy code requirements, and established green construction supply chain infrastructure across residential and commercial building segments, the United States is the largest market for green building materials.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The interior products segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 34.62% in 2025, owing to broad adoption of low-VOC paints and coatings and recycled-content flooring systems globally. The solar products segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 13.47% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing deployment of building-integrated photovoltaics, falling solar module cost curves, and growing OEM interest in solar roofing globally.

By Application

By 2025, the insulation segment contributed the largest revenue share of 28.74% due to its direct impact on building operational energy performance and strong mandates for minimum thermal resistance values in residential and commercial building energy codes. The roofing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.83% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing demand for cool roof systems, green roof assemblies, and solar-integrated roofing products in high heat-island urban environments.

By End-User

The non-residential buildings segment accounted for the largest share of the green building materials market with about 57.36%, owing to mandatory green certification requirements for commercial office, healthcare, and government building construction programs globally. The residential buildings segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 12.61% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as homebuilders, multifamily developers, and individual homeowners seek certified green insulation, solar roofing, and energy-efficient building envelope products.

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Stringent Building Energy Codes and Green Certification Mandates are Propelling the Market Expansion Globally

The implementation of IECC energy code updates, LEED v4.1 material credit requirements, and EPA indoor air quality standards for reduced occupant health impact and lower building operational carbon footprints are the main factors driving the growth of the green building materials market share. These solutions for developer ESG alignment and sustainable construction compliance are propelling the market's base, penetrating the exterior and interior green product categories, and increasing the market share internationally.

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.72%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the green building materials market due to rising awareness of sustainable building practices, the adoption of government-backed green building rating systems, and the modernization of the building materials industry in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Due to a well-established green building certification ecosystem, strict state and municipal building energy code requirements, and growing developer and institutional investor awareness of the financial and ESG benefits of certified sustainable construction, North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.47% of the green building materials market in 2025.

Key Players:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group plc

Owens Corning

BASF SE

Armstrong World Industries

Rockwool International A/S

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Interface, Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

USG Corporation (Knauf)

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Holcim Group)

GAF Materials LLC

CertainTeed LLC (Saint-Gobain)

Ecological Building Systems

Nucor Corporation

Trex Company, Inc.

Fiberon LLC (Fortune Brands)

SolarCity Corporation (Tesla Energy)

GreenMan Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Saint-Gobain S.A. launched its next-generation ISOVER bio-based glass wool insulation line with a 35% reduced embodied carbon profile and full EPD certification, targeting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Outstanding rated commercial and residential building specifications across North American and European markets.

In October 2024, Kingspan Group plc expanded its QuadCore insulated panel product range with a new ultra-low embodied carbon formulation achieving LEED Material & Resources credits compliance, targeting large-scale logistics, data center, and commercial office building projects across North America and Asia Pacific.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand certification trends such as LEED, BREEAM, and ENERGY STAR, along with material specification rates and compliance with green building standards.

– helps you understand certification trends such as LEED, BREEAM, and ENERGY STAR, along with material specification rates and compliance with green building standards. Embodied Carbon & Sustainability Benchmarks – helps you evaluate EPD adoption, lifecycle assessment (LCA) trends, and carbon reduction performance of green materials compared to conventional alternatives.

– helps you evaluate EPD adoption, lifecycle assessment (LCA) trends, and carbon reduction performance of green materials compared to conventional alternatives. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover the adoption of advanced green materials, energy-efficient insulation, cool roofs, and solar-integrated solutions across construction projects.

– helps you uncover the adoption of advanced green materials, energy-efficient insulation, cool roofs, and solar-integrated solutions across construction projects. Energy Performance & Building Code Compliance – helps you assess operational energy savings, adherence to building codes, and the integration of net-zero and energy-efficient construction practices.

– helps you assess operational energy savings, adherence to building codes, and the integration of net-zero and energy-efficient construction practices. Market Investment & Incentive Analysis – helps you analyze government incentives, ESG-driven investments, and financing programs accelerating green material adoption.

– helps you analyze government incentives, ESG-driven investments, and financing programs accelerating green material adoption. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on certification capabilities, product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and expansion strategies.

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