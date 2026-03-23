Spectrum Plasma Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award

Photo courtesy of Spectrum Plasma

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Plasma has been recognized with a 2026 Global Recognition Award for developing age- and sex-specific plasma collection that addresses one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: the rising costs and prevalence of chronic diseases in aging populations.

Operating as the only fully accredited blood bank worldwide to collect plasma exclusively from donors aged 18-25, Spectrum Plasma has implemented an innovation in a field where the infrastructure exists, but their differentiation represents a fundamental paradigm shift in regenerative medicine.

Cellular aging and rejuvenation are regulated by blood plasma. Plasma is collected through a dialysis-like process that is detoxifying and healthy to undergo frequently and human studies have proven that by simply infusing plasma from young donors into the sex and blood-type matched aging, all the cells in their older bodies immediately respond by actively regenerating and restoring lost function, just as they did when young.

“Spectrum Plasma has shown exceptional ability to translate regenerative medicine research into accessible treatments that benefit young donors and aging recipients, creating a sustainable model for community health that operates within existing infrastructure while delivering measurably superior outcomes,” noted Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards.

For more information:

https://globalrecognitionawards.org/winners/2026/spectrum-plasma-recognized-with-a-2026-global-recognition-award

https://www.youngplasmastudy.com

Contact:

Tom Casey

Chief Executive Officer

760 622-8414

Tom@SpectrumPlasma.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a51abf-ca7c-4db1-8f72-603f59045520