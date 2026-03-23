General (Ret.) Christopher Cavoli, Former EUCOM Commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Joins Pallas Speakers Bureau

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Advisors is pleased to announce that General (Ret.) Christopher Cavoli has joined the Pallas Speakers Bureau, a platform connecting global audiences with top-tier national security experts. Since retiring in 2025, General Cavoli has joined Valor Equity Partners as a Partner.

General Cavoli led U.S. and NATO military operations during a period of heightened geopolitical instability in Europe. The addition of General Cavoli’s expertise to the Pallas Speakers Bureau reinforces its mission to deliver credible, experience-driven insights from leaders who have operated at the intersection of strategy, operations, and high impact decision-making.

“General Cavoli’s leadership over 30 years and at the helm of EUCOM and NATO during one of the most dynamic periods in European security since the Cold War makes him an extraordinary addition to the Pallas Speakers Bureau,” said Sally Donnelly, Founding Partner at Pallas Advisors. “His experience navigating destabilizing conflict and managing critical relationships with allies and partners will offer audiences unparalleled insight into today’s evolving security landscape and the leadership required to address it.”

“I look forward to engaging with leaders across businesses and other organizations on what it takes to operate effectively in high pressure environments, align multinational institutions, and make sound decisions amid uncertainty,” said General Cavoli.

About General Christopher Cavoli

General (Ret.) Christopher Cavoli is a Partner at Valor Equity Partners and a retired U.S. Army four-star general who served as the 19th Commander of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the 20th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) from 2022-2025. Assuming command five months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he directed U.S. military operations across over 50 countries in Europe and commanded NATO’s military operations. Previously, General Cavoli served as Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. General Cavoli has operational command experience as well as staff experience and is a trained specialist in Russian affairs, commanding troops in both peacetime and in combat. Following his military retirement, General Cavoli joined Valor Equity Partners as a Partner and the Atlantic Council as a Distinguished Board Member.

General Cavoli was commissioned as an Infantry officer through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Princeton University, where he earned a B.S. in Biology. He also holds an M.A. in Russian and Eastern European Studies from Yale University.

About Pallas Speakers Bureau

The Pallas Speakers Bureau connects businesses and institutional leaders with senior national security and policy experts who have operated at the highest levels of government and global affairs. From the implications of conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East to space policy and global economic strategy, our speakers draw on decades of firsthand experience to inform impactful decision-making and effective leadership practices. The Pallas Speakers Bureau delivers trusted voices from high-stakes national security and policy roles directly to the command centers of global finance and the C-suites that lead them. For more information, please visit pallasadvisors.com/speakers and follow Pallas Advisors on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Taylor Cameron | speakers@pallasadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2fc4148-751c-4688-9633-41a68793f82c