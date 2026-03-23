MEXC and Ondo Finance Expand Tokenized Stock Partnership with 19 New Spot Pairs and Zero-Fee Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has listed 19 new Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, the eleventh batch in their collaboration with Ondo Finance to date. All 19 pairs are available to trade with zero fees for the first 30 days.

The new pairs were introduced across two listing dates, with the first wave going live on March 20, 2026, and the second on March 23, 2026. The 19 pairs include TMUSON/USDT , IVVON/USDT , IWMON/USDT , and SNDKON/USDT , among others. Full listing details are available on the MEXC Announcements page .

The eleventh batch reflects the steady pace at which MEXC and Ondo Finance have scaled their tokenized stock offering since its September 2025 debut. Combined with previous rollouts, the offering now covers an extensive selection of popular U.S. stocks and ETFs, broadening access to traditional markets for crypto traders within the ecosystem.

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi. With MEXC's deep liquidity and zero-fee model, the two platforms are removing the cost and complexity of accessing traditional markets through crypto.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdabf1af-1685-49b8-a91e-0a3a9717f0ce