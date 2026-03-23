Invitation from Niushou Mountain, Nanjing, China: Join Us for a Spring Journey of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Wellness

NANJING, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On March 20, 2026, the opening ceremony of "Up the Spring Mountain, Heal with You - 2026 Spring Niushou" kicked off at Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone in Nanjing, China. Rooted in intangible cultural heritage and centered on wellness, this spring event has upgraded the thousand-year-old Niushou Mountain Spring Outing Custom from a traditional folk custom into an immersive, interactive and resonant modern cultural tourism experience. This year, Niushou Mountain has carefully prepared a series of spring-long activities to create an exclusive cultural tourism feast for visitors. Amidst the beautiful spring scenery, people will appreciate traditional Chinese culture and experience the unique charm of oriental lifestyle aesthetics.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Niushou Mountain in Nanjing, China is a world-renowned cultural mountain with the millennium-old reputation of "Spring Niushou". The spring outing tradition here originated in the Six Dynasties and flourished in the Ming Dynasty. In 2023, it was inscribed on the list of Jiangsu Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage, serving as a vivid epitome of traditional Chinese culture. In spring, magnolias, peach blossoms and crabapples bloom in succession on Niushou Mountain. When shrouded in mist and clouds, the poetic scene of "Niushou Misty Landscape" unfolds. Coupled with the pristine forest environment, it forms a natural wellness sanctuary - an ideal destination for visitors to escape the hustle and bustle and relax the body and mind.

Centered on wellness experiences, this spring series of events launches five distinctive wellness systems: natural ecology, Zen culture, healthy catering, intangible cultural heritage art, and technological immersion. Breaking the traditional sightseeing mode, it offers you in-depth physical and mental relaxation. During the event, you can experience featured programs such as crystal bowl sound healing and Song-style tea ceremony, relieving stress and nourishing your soul through traditional cultural experiences.

The highlight of this grand feast is the series of featured activities running throughout the spring, covering cultural lectures, outdoor hiking, study tours, reading sessions, Dunhuang Cultural Week, six-sense wellness experiences and more. Partnering with a renowned bookstore, Niushou Mountain has released a wellness reading list and launched a public welfare reading program, allowing you to feel the warmth and kindness of Chinese culture while unlocking diverse cultural tourism experiences.

From late March to May, Niushou Mountain, Nanjing, China will serve as an open-air wellness destination, bringing people continuous wonderful experiences. In March, visitors can join singing bowl tea tasting, hiking meditation and themed lectures by cultural tourism experts to relax in nature and culture. In April, Dunhuang Cultural Week will be staged, featuring traditional costume shows, intangible cultural heritage experiences, sharing sessions by philosophical scholars, as well as interactive programs like meditation calligraphy, parent-child yoga and aromatherapy workshops, showcasing the collision of diverse cultures. In May, the event will reach its climax: during the May Day holiday, there will be a new themed cultural experience every day; a special gratitude activity will be held for Mother's Day; and renowned humanities scholars will deliver wonderful talks. The whole event will provide immersive experiences full of cultural appeal and healing power.

Niushou Mountain sincerely invite all to visit Niushou Mountain, Nanjing, China - to enjoy spring scenery, experience intangible cultural heritage, and relax the body and mind. In this poetic and Zen-filled mountain forest, people will encounter an exclusive spring appointment with culture and wellness.

2026 Spring Niushou AI Theme Promo Video:

https://vod-xhpfm.xinhuaxmt.com/NewsVideo/202603/cce90d88f77d47d4a683ade42011ba3a.mp4