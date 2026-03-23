YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery Sweeps Three Major Honors at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards, Ushering A New Chapter for Chinese Whisky

DALI, CHINA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery, Diageo’s first whisky distillery in China, has won three major titles at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards: Sustainable Distillery of the Year, Production Team of the Year, with its Distillery Manager Edison Chiao being awarded Distillery Manager of the Year.





Presented by Whisky Magazine, the Icons of Whisky awards is widely regarded as one of the whisky industry’s most influential accolades, recognizing excellence in distilling, production, sustainability and leadership. The trio of awards represents a significant milestone for Yuntuo and underscore its growing standing within the emerging Chinese whisky category.

A Distillery Rooted in Heritage, Inspired by Yunnan

Located in Eryuan, Dali, on the Yunnan plateau at around 2,100 meters above sea level, YunTuo was established to explore a distinctly Chinese expression of single malt whisky. Drawing on Diageo’s more than 200 years of Scotch whisky-making heritage while working with Yunnan’s natural conditions, the distillery has been developing a house style shaped by altitude, climate, water source and unique maturation conditions

The distillery’s name carries this idea at its core: Yun pays tribute to the landscape and natural richness of Yunnan, while Tuo embodies the spirit of exploration — a drive to push the boundaries of whisky-making in China.

At YunTuo, every production decision is rooted in the distillery’s natural environment. The distillery draws its water from San Ye Spring, a natural spring at the source of Erhai Lake, while process choices such as slow mashing and 120-hour extended fermentation help shape a house style known for floral and fruit-forward notes.

YunTuo is also exploring maturation through a distinctly local lens. Drawing on Diageo’s expertise managing a cask inventory of over 12 million casks, YunTuo has been evaluating cask types including Yunnan local oak casks and Yunnan wine casks, as part of its broader ambition to define a distinctive Chinese-origin single malt style.

Where Global Expertise Meets Local Craft

YunTuo’s production system has been built through close collaboration between three globally recognized whisky experts and a deeply committed local team —forming a glocal production structure that remains distinctive within China’s whisky industry.

YunTuo’s technical leadership includes Dr. Jim Beveridge OBE, Chief Advisor to the distillery and the legendary Sixth Master Blender of Johnnie Walker, who brings more than 40 years of Scotch whisky experience; Craig Wallace, Diageo Master Blender, contributing blending expertise and flavor direction; and Andrew Millsopp, Master Distiller, who oversees distillation strategy and spirit character.

Working alongside them is YunTuo’s local production team led by Edison Chiao, Distillery Manager of YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery, who was name Distillery Manager of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards. As one of the founding members of the project, Edison has led the team through critical phases ranging from installation and commissioning to stable production operations. He has also played a central role in translating global whisky-making standards into day-to-day operations in Yunnan, while cultivating a local team capable of sustaining the distillery’s long-term vision.

Crafting for the Future: Sustainability at the Heart of YunTuo

Guided by Diageo’s Spirit of Progress sustainability action plan, sustainability has been embedded into YunTuo from the earliest stages of planning and construction, reflecting a long-term, grain-to-glass commitment to sustainable practice.

YunTuo Distillery’s design makes full use of natural daylight, while LED lighting is installed throughout the facility to reduce energy demand. Roof structures and insulation have been optimized to reduce reliance on air conditioning, and passive airflow strategies support natural ventilation adapted to the plateau climate.

YunTuo adopts high-efficiency electric boiler technology and renewable energy, with verified renewable electricity procured through certified green power channels. The distillery has also established a dedicated Water Recovery Program to maximize water efficiency and minimize wastewater discharge.

Speaking at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards, Edison Chiao said: ‘As we continue to explore a whisky expression inspired by Yunnan’s terroir, we also remain committed to a distilling approach that works in harmony with nature and reflects a long-term vision for the future. We hope this work helps to inspire the broader development of Chinese-origin whisky.’

In 2025, YunTuo receives LEED Gold certification. Its win as Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards further recognizes the distillery’s efforts to build a more sustainable model for the future of whisky-making in China.

Marking A New Chapter for Chinese Whisky

YunTuo’s three wins at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards recognize the distillery’s progress across sustainability, production capability and leadership.

As YunTuo enters a more established phase of production, it is earning its place among the distilleries redefining what Chinese-origin single malt can be on the world stage.

Looking ahead, YunTuo will continue to draw on Yunnan’s terroir while exploring new possibilities at the intersection of global whisky-making standards and local innovation. In doing so, YunTuo is broadening what Chinese whisky can taste like — and writing its own chapter in that story.

Media contact

Company Name: Diageo

City, State, Country: Shanghai, China

Address: 41F, One Museum Place, 669 Xinzha Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, China 200041

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Email: Min.Wang1@diageo.com

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