Automotive Fuel Tank Market to Reach $21.32 Bn by 2031 Driven by Hybrid Vehicle Demand and Hydrogen Tank Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive fuel tank market size is valued at USD 17.43 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.11%. Demand remains steady, supported by continued production of internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles across Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, even as electric vehicle adoption accelerates in China and Europe. Suppliers are increasingly shifting toward lightweight, multi-layer HDPE tanks and investing in hydrogen-ready composite systems to align with evolving fuel technologies. Meanwhile, stricter emission regulations such as Euro 7 and LEV III are raising per-unit costs by an estimated USD 15–25. In parallel, fluctuating raw material prices are prompting manufacturers to optimize costs through localized production strategies and greater vertical integration.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Recovery in Internal Combustion and Hybrid Vehicle Production Supports Market Demand

Global production of internal combustion and hybrid vehicles saw a strong recovery, helping restore stability across the automotive sector even as electric vehicle adoption grows. Hybrids continue to see strong demand in regions with limited charging infrastructure, especially across Southeast Asia and Latin America. Manufacturers with a strong presence in Asia-Pacific are benefiting from steady volumes, while those in Western Europe are experiencing more pressure. This consistent hybrid output is helping sustain demand in the automotive fuel tank market over the medium term.

Lightweight Plastic Fuel Tanks Gain Momentum for CO₂ Compliance

Automakers are steadily replacing traditional steel fuel tanks with lighter multi-layer HDPE alternatives to improve vehicle efficiency and meet stricter emission standards. Advanced barrier technologies are now being integrated directly into these plastic tanks, improving production efficiency and making them essential in markets like Europe and North America. With tighter CO₂ regulations in place, such solutions have become a practical way for OEMs to stay compliant. As a result, suppliers without these capabilities are losing ground, pushing the industry toward more localized and technologically advanced manufacturing setups.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the automotive fuel tank market, supported by strong vehicle production and policy-driven opportunities, particularly in China and Japan’s hybrid-heavy landscape. South Korea is emerging as a key exporter of advanced tank technologies, while rising demand for two- and three-wheelers is boosting volumes across Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are witnessing rapid growth, driven by expanding automotive manufacturing and government-led initiatives. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt are scaling up production, while early investments in hydrogen infrastructure in the UAE are opening new avenues for composite tanks. At the same time, local manufacturing in parts of Africa is helping reduce costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Our analysis reflects consistent industry signals around material shifts, regulatory alignment, and evolving vehicle architectures shaping fuel tank demand. Leveraging Mordor Intelligence’s triangulated research approach and cross-verified company inputs, the study offers a balanced, decision-ready view executives can rely on.”

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Segmentation Insights

By Capacity

Less than 45 Liter

45 to 70 Liter

Above 70 Liter

By Material Type

Plastic

Aluminium

Steel

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses and Coaches

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Flex-fuel / Ethanol Blends

Hydrogen

CNG and LPG

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-fuel-tank-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Automotive Fuel Tank Industry Companies

Magna International Inc.

OPmobility SE

TI Fluid Systems plc

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

YAPP Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Fuel Total Systems Co. Ltd

Sakamoto Industry Co. Ltd

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd

SRD Holdings Ltd

Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd

Continental AG

Forvia (Faurecia Hydrogen Solutions)

Hexagon Composites ASA

Lumax Industries Ltd

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd

Unipres Corporation

SKH Metals Ltd

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