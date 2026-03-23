Onity Group Officially Rebrands PHH Mortgage to Onity Mortgage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that its mortgage subsidiary has officially started operating under a new name, Onity Mortgage Corporation (“Onity Mortgage”), replacing its former name, PHH Mortgage Corporation (“PHH Mortgage”).

Glen A. Messina, Chair, President and CEO of Onity Group, said, “Today marks another important milestone in our multi-year transformation as PHH Mortgage officially becomes Onity Mortgage. This change brings our flagship mortgage platform under the Onity brand and reflects who we are today – a top-tier, technology-enabled mortgage company with a diversified business, strong growth momentum, and a relentless focus on creating value for our customers, clients and partners.”

“Our new name, derived from the phrase “on it;” and our tagline, “we get it done;” represents a company that takes action, follows through on its commitments and is relentless in creating success for its customers and stakeholders,” Messina added. “With Onity Mortgage now official, we are excited to further strengthen the Onity brand across our customer base and the industry.”

Onity (pronounced ON-it-ee) Mortgage leverages the current Onity logo and visual identity, creating a consistent and unified brand across the Company. Onity Mortgage has also launched redesigned and enhanced websites and other tools and communications for its clients and consumers.

The Company’s reverse mortgage product brand, Liberty Reverse Mortgage, has also been rebranded under the Onity Mortgage name.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com or onitymortgage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “look forward to” and references to goals, strategies, and agendas, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the expected timing and potential impacts of our rebranding.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the industry in which Onity operates, and its business, the actions of governmental entities and regulators, developments in litigation matters, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Onity’s reports and filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Anyone wishing to understand Onity Group Inc.’s business should review its SEC filings. Onity’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Onity disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information Contact:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com