Dialysis Equipment Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 245.51 Billion by 2035 Caused by the Increasing Number of Diabetic Patients Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Dialysis Equipment Market size was valued at USD 107.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 245.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% over 2026–2035.

The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as the growing number of patients with diabetes, hypertension, and hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, are driving the global dialysis equipment market.

Dialysis Equipment Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 107.10 billion

: USD 107.10 billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 245.51 billion

: USD 245.51 billion CAGR : 8.65% from 2026 to 2035

: 8.65% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Dialysis Equipment Market is estimated at USD 41.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 95.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% over 2026–2035.

Due to its high ESRD prevalence rate of 2,500 per million people, Medicare ESRD program reimbursements for more than 90% of ESRD patients, and significant investments in the growth of home dialysis, the United States is regarded as the largest single-country market for dialysis equipment.

Rising Global Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease and ESRD Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary factor driving the growth of the dialysis equipment market is the increase in the incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which the International Society of Nephrology estimates will impact 850 million people globally by 2024. The number of people waiting for RRT will only increase because diabetes and hypertension are the two most common causes of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), affecting about 537 million and 1.3 billion adults globally, respectively. This is directly causing healthcare systems around the world to spend more on dialyzers, hemodialysis equipment, and peritoneal dialysis consumables.

Dialysis Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Hemodialysis equipment has the highest revenue share of approximately 68.42% in 2025 due to the global acceptance of the standard approach of in-center HD for the treatment of patients with ESRD, and the large quantity of dialyzers used during the process globally. The peritoneal dialysis equipment segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.82% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increased acceptance of automated peritoneal dialysis cyclers and the government's initiatives to increase home dialysis among patients with ESRD globally.

By End-User

The dialysis centers and hospitals collectively accounted for the substantial share of 71.63% in 2025, due to the centralized nature of treatment provided and high patient throughputs and standardization of treatment protocols globally. The home healthcare market category is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period due to the favorable CMS reforms for home dialysis cost coverage, the rising patient demand for home-based treatments that have the potential to ameliorate their quality of life globally.

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Dialysis Equipment Market Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 10.42%, Asia Pacific is also the region with the quickest rate of growth for dialysis equipment. The extraordinarily high prevalence of CKD in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, and the quickly growing infrastructure of dialysis facilities and government funding for renal initiatives, are the main causes of this rise.

With a revenue share of 39.42% in 2025, North America dominated the ESRD treatment market. The growth by driven by the U.S.'s mature ESRD environment, which has access to over 7,500 outpatient dialysis facilities, a strong Medicare ESRD program for over 750,000 patients, and a high acceptance of cutting-edge dialysis equipment.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Dialysis Equipment Market Report:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Weigao Group (WEGO Medical)

Allmed Medical Products Co., Ltd.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Mar Cor Purification (Cantel Medical)

Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Dirinco AG

Isopure Corp.

Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dialysis Equipment Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Fresenius Medical Care launched the 6008 CAREsystem hemodialysis platform with integrated AI-assisted fluid management and remote monitoring capabilities across its European and North American clinic networks, targeting improved clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

, Fresenius Medical Care launched the 6008 CAREsystem hemodialysis platform with integrated AI-assisted fluid management and remote monitoring capabilities across its European and North American clinic networks, targeting improved clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. In September 2024, Baxter introduced the AMIA APD System with CloudConnect upgrades, enabling real-time therapy data transmission and remote patient monitoring for home peritoneal dialysis patients across the United States, Canada, and select European markets.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT VOLUME & DISEASE BURDEN METRICS – helps you understand the growth of ESRD and CKD patient populations, dialysis modality utilization trends, and patient-to-machine ratios across key regions.

– helps you understand the growth of ESRD and CKD patient populations, dialysis modality utilization trends, and patient-to-machine ratios across key regions. REIMBURSEMENT & COST-EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate per-session treatment costs, reimbursement coverage, payer mix, and ROI on dialysis equipment investments.

– helps you evaluate per-session treatment costs, reimbursement coverage, payer mix, and ROI on dialysis equipment investments. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the adoption of advanced dialysis technologies such as AI-enabled machines, IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, and high-flux membrane systems.

– helps you uncover the adoption of advanced dialysis technologies such as AI-enabled machines, IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, and high-flux membrane systems. OPERATIONAL & EQUIPMENT PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess equipment lifespan, replacement cycles, and efficiency across different dialysis modalities and care settings.

– helps you assess equipment lifespan, replacement cycles, and efficiency across different dialysis modalities and care settings. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & DEVICE SAFETY METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment adequacy (Kt/V), complication rates, patient outcomes, and device safety trends across regulatory frameworks.

– helps you evaluate treatment adequacy (Kt/V), complication rates, patient outcomes, and device safety trends across regulatory frameworks. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on technology innovation, product portfolios, service capabilities, and global market presence.

Dialysis Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 107.10 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 245.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.65% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Hemodialysis Equipment (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment (Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Type), Peritoneal Dialysis Product (Cyclers, Fluids, Other Accessories))

• By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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