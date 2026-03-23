























Company Announcement No 13/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















23 March 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 12

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



139,000



73,959,120.00 16 March 2026

17 March 2026

18 March 2026

19 March 2026

20 March 2026 13,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

23,000 519.62

523.88

528.33

520.30

496.96 6,755,060.00

5,238,800.00

5,283,300.00

5,203,000.00

11,430,080.00 Total over week 12 66,000 33,910,240.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



205,000



107,869,360.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 206,304 own shares, equal to 0.23% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment