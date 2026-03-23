AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 12

 | Source: AL Sydbank A/S AL Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 13/2026

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37



AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com







23 March 2026 

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 12
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

139,000		 

73,959,120.00
16 March 2026
17 March 2026
18 March 2026
19 March 2026
20 March 2026		13,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
23,000		519.62
523.88
528.33
520.30
496.96		6,755,060.00
5,238,800.00
5,283,300.00
5,203,000.00
11,430,080.00
Total over week 1266,000 33,910,240.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

205,000		 

107,869,360.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 206,304 own shares, equal to 0.23% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment


Attachments

SM 13 UK incl. enc
GlobeNewswire

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