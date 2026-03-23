Reply strengthens its presence in France with Wemanity Reply, Wewyse Reply, Wizards Reply and Glue Reply

TURIN, Italy, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is strengthening its footprint in France with Wemanity Reply, Wewyse Reply, Wizards Reply and Glue Reply, reinforcing Reply’s growth strategy in the country and further expanding its ability to support organisations across a wide range of areas including IT transformation & software development, GenAI, AI & data transformation, customer experience & marketing automation, and cloud modernisation.

With these new additions, Reply is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end support for clients —from strategy and design through to delivery, industrialisation, and run—with a particular emphasis on driving agentic AI adoption. This expanded offering includes designing and deploying agentic architectures, multi-agent solutions, intelligent automation and next-generation digital platforms.

Customers benefit from the Reply network through access to broader competencies and best practices across specialised companies, and the ability to mobilise multi-disciplinary, multi-country teams when needed.

Each of the newly branded companies brings distinct capabilities to Reply in France:

Wemanity Reply offers deep expertise in agile and business & IT transformation, blending innovative management approaches with digital product design and delivery. www.wemanity.com

offers deep expertise in agile and business & IT transformation, blending innovative management approaches with digital product design and delivery. Wewyse Reply strengthens Reply’s capabilities in GenAI, Data and AI, helping clients to build and scale value-driven AI solutions and robust data governance. www.wewysereply.com

strengthens Reply’s capabilities in GenAI, Data and AI, helping clients to build and scale value-driven AI solutions and robust data governance. Wizards Reply boosts Reply’s ability to deliver top-tier digital product, combining agile delivery, DevOps, and UX design to take products from framing to build to run. www.wizardsreply.com

boosts Reply’s ability to deliver top-tier digital product, combining agile delivery, DevOps, and UX design to take products from framing to build to run. Glue Reply brings expertise in IT architecture, agility and change, focusing on composable, robust, and sustainable information systems, including API and microservices-based solutions. www.gluereply.fr

These new companies complement Reply’s established offerings in France – including Avantage Reply (financial services consulting spanning governance, risk and finance transformation), Autonomous Reply (autonomous and connected embedded systems and software engineering), Data Reply (Data, AI and GenAI expertise on AWS, as an AWS partner), Like Reply (customer experience and marketing automation), Logistics Reply (with LEA Reply microservices platform for warehouse and supply chain execution), Sail Reply (sovereign full-stack AI, and official Mistral partner) and Storm Reply (cloud modernization and GenAI initiatives with AWS), - allowing Reply to serve French and international customers with a broader range of capabilities, delivering innovative and high-quality initiatives across industries.

Emmanuelle Payan, Executive Partner at Reply, said: “By bringing Wemanity Reply, Wewyse Reply, Wizards Reply, and Glue Reply into the Reply network, we strengthen our presence in France and expand the depth of our technology expertise. It’s a fantastic opportunity to further combine innovation and excellence with a strong entrepreneurial mindset, supporting our clients from design to delivery and run, especially as they accelerate their adoption of agentic AI across products, operations and customer experiences.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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