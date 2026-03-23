Plug Executive Leadership to Participate in Roth Annual Growth Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the Roth Annual Growth Conference in California. Plug representatives will engage with institutional investors to outline the Company’s priorities, market positioning, and financial outlook.

Event details are as follows:

March 23, 2026

Roth Annual Growth Conference

Location: Dana Point, California, United States

Participants:

Paul Middleton, Chief Financial Officer

Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations

Additional information on Plug’s investor conference participation can be found in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website:

https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Plug

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation—enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug has built its business around electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants, serving customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, and advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply. Production facilities are currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com