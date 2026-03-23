Vior Gold Corporation Announces Grants of Stock Options

BROSSARD, Quebec, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. (“Vior Gold Corporation” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has previously approved a grant of an aggregate of 4,825,000 stock options (“Options”) to certain directors, officers and key employees of the Corporation, in accordance with the Corporation’s Omnibus Incentive Equity Plan (the “Omnibus Plan”).

The granted Options are subject to a three-year vesting period and a seven-year term at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard, President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is deﬁned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.