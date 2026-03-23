Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) (“BRW” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has issued an additional 5,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a “Unit”), at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for additional gross proceeds of $1,250,000, pursuant to its previously announced non-brokered private placement.

In the aggregate, the Corporation issued 20,780,000 Units and raised gross proceeds in the amount of $5,445,000 under the offering (the “Offering”).

Killian Charles, President an CEO of BRW, commented: “With the completion of this financing, we will be accelerating our international plans as our compilation work has identified several highly prospective jurisdictions that have seen limited to no prior lithium exploration. As we continue to expand our reach, we also remain steadfast in growing our high priority projects in Quebec. To that effect, I look forward to releasing first results from our Anatacau drilling campaign very shortly. Alongside our Mirage project, I strongly believe BRW has one of the most exciting exploration portfolios in Quebec.”

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities at the Corporation’s properties in Canada, Saudi Arabia and Greenland, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid finder's fees to arm's length third parties in an aggregate amount of $278,200 and issued 490,000 non-transferable finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Corporation (a “Finder Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.25 per Finder Warrant Share for a period of 24 months. The Finder Warrants are subject to a restriction period of four month and one day pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation’s website at www.brwexplo.ca .

The Units offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Corporation is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Corporation is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO

Phone: (514) 861-4441

Email: info@BRWexplo.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Corporation’s expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to mining exploration, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.