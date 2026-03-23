Profile Products Names Michael Ranchino Chief Executive Officer

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profile® Products (“Profile” or “the Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Ranchino as Chief Executive Officer and a member of Profile Products’ Board, effective immediately, following a comprehensive leadership search.

Throughout his tenure with Profile, Mr. Ranchino has proven to be a driving force behind the Company’s continued growth, while enabling Profile to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to its customers. As Chief Executive Officer, he will focus on accelerating Profile’s growth strategy, delivering operational excellence, and expanding Profile’s leadership in specialty agriscience materials, while continuing its long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and best-in-class customer outcomes.

Mr. Ranchino joined the Company in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, where he has played a key role in strengthening operational performance and advancing the Company’s strategic priorities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our stakeholders as we write the next chapter of Profile’s history,” Mr. Ranchino commented. “We have an exceptional team, a strong foundation, and significant opportunities ahead to expand our impact. I look forward to channeling the Company’s momentum into continued investments in innovation and sustainable solutions that help our customers succeed.”

“Mike has been an integral member of Profile’s leadership team and a trusted partner to the Board since joining as CFO,” said Harris Kealey, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and a member of Profile’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, we are confident that Mike’s leadership skills and deep understanding of the business position him well to guide Profile through its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Ranchino brings more than two decades of leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining Profile, he held senior finance and operational leadership positions across several large organizations, including US Foods, where he gained significant experience supporting complex business operations.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Profile Products is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials that promote environmental sustainability while delivering superior performance for horticulture, erosion control, sports turf and other specialty applications. It’s Profile’s mission to consistently help our customers establish sustainable green space through water and soil management and plant establishment. We accomplish this by bringing our knowledgeable people, proven products, groundbreaking technology and personal services on-site to holistically meet real-world applications — assuring success in any environment. For more information call (800) 508-8681, +1-847-215-1144, email info@profileproducts.com or visit https://www.profileproducts.com/.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. New Mountain Capital currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit and net lease real estate funds with approximately $60 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.newmountaincapital.com/.

Media Contact

Dana Gorman

H/Advisors Abernathy

dana.gorman@h-advisors.global