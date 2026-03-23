Financing agreement signed for CIMC-Hexagon joint venture

(Oslo, Norway, 23 March 2026) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the “Company”), a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries entered into a financing agreement for the Chinese joint venture with the Company’s joint venture partner, CIMC Hydrogen Energy Technology LTD (“CIMC Enric”).

Under the financing agreement, CIMC Enric will provide funding for the joint venture in 2026 in exchange for a higher ownership share in the joint venture. This arrangement aims at minimizing Hexagon Purus’ cash outflow to the joint venture, while ensuring continued operations and market presence in China. As part of the financing agreement, Hexagon Purus will retain the right to re-establish its original ownership level at a later point in time. “This agreement should be viewed as part of our ongoing business portfolio review and marks an important step to further improve capital efficiency”, says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

The Chinese market remains strategically important for Hexagon Purus, representing the largest global market for hydrogen-related mobility and infrastructure solutions. Operationally, the CIMC-Hexagon joint venture has remained focused on adapting its operating model to current market conditions and working to secure certification for the Chinese market. In addition, the parties have agreed on simplifying the JV structure, with the objective of improving cost efficiency, execution speed, and competitiveness in the Chinese market.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

