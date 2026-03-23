JZXN to Deliver 100 Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks to Vietnam Market

HANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN, the “Company” or “Jiuzi”), today announced that the Company has recently completed a series of important business negotiations in Vietnam and has reached cooperation intentions with multiple local customers. The Company expects to deliver an initial batch of over 100 electric heavy-duty trucks to the Vietnam market. This milestone marks that Jiuzi’s strategic positioning in the Southeast Asian new energy commercial vehicle market has entered a substantive implementation phase.

Vietnam Market: A Strategic Hub for Southeast Asian Electric Commercial Vehicles

As one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia with the most active infrastructure investment, Vietnam has been continuously increasing policy support for green transportation transformation in recent years. Driven by both manufacturing relocation and logistics demand, the local market demand for new energy commercial vehicles is rapidly rising. Jiuzi has keenly seized this structural opportunity, positioning Vietnam as a strategic hub for the Company’s expansion into the Southeast Asian electric commercial vehicle business.

The Company stated that the negotiations covered logistics transportation enterprises, industrial park operators, and urban logistics service providers across multiple key economic regions in Vietnam. After multiple rounds of technical exchanges and business negotiations, Jiuzi has reached cooperation intentions with several customers, with the initial batch of electric heavy-duty truck orders totaling more than 100 units.

Initial Delivery Models: Highly Adaptable, Long-Range, Intelligent Electric Heavy Truck Solutions

The electric heavy-duty trucks to be delivered are customized products developed by Jiuzi specifically for the Southeast Asian market demand, with systematic optimizations in technical parameters and application scenario adaptability:

Power and Range: Equipped with high-energy-density battery systems, the comprehensive operating range meets the daily operational requirements of regional logistics transportation, with support for fast charging technology to effectively enhance vehicle operational efficiency;

Load Capacity: The vehicle structure is reinforced for heavy-duty transport scenarios, offering excellent load performance while ensuring lightweight design, suitable for applications in port logistics, industrial park transfers, urban distribution, and construction engineering;

Intelligent Configuration: Integrated fleet management system supports remote monitoring, driving behavior analysis, energy consumption optimization, and maintenance reminders, helping customers reduce total lifecycle operating costs;

Environmental Adaptability: Specially tuned in areas such as battery thermal management, air conditioning systems, and vehicle sealing to address Vietnam’s tropical climate characteristics, ensuring stable operation under high-temperature and high-humidity conditions.

Future Outlook: Deepening Vietnam Presence, Expanding Regional Synergies

Based on the successful implementation of the initial orders, Jiuzi will further deepen its business presence in the Vietnam market. The Company plans to establish sales and after-sales service networks in key cities across Vietnam, working with local partners to promote the adoption of electric heavy trucks. Meanwhile, the Company is simultaneously advancing discussions with potential customers in other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, to explore regional market synergies and scalable replication pathways.

The Company stated that as the global penetration rate of new energy commercial vehicles continues to rise, Jiuzi will leverage its comprehensive advantages in capital allocation, technological integration, and strategic synergies to accelerate its capture of market opportunities in Southeast Asia’s green transportation transformation, creating long-term sustainable value returns for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Iris@jzxn.com