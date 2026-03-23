Royalty Pharma Appoints Lucas Glass as Head of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced the appointment of Lucas Glass as Head of Artificial Intelligence, effective April 2026. Lucas will lead the development and implementation of artificial intelligence capabilities across Royalty Pharma.

“Lucas’s appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to implementing cutting‑edge technology across our platform,” said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma. “By incorporating intelligent automation, advanced analytics and AI-driven decision support, we are strengthening how we evaluate and invest in royalties and support our partners. Lucas brings more than a decade of experience building enterprise-scale AI and data solutions in life sciences and his work will enhance Royalty Pharma’s competitive advantage through more informed decision-making and improved efficiency across the firm.”

Lucas most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology at IQVIA, a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, where he led enterprise architecture, domain architecture and platform engineering initiatives. Earlier in his career, Lucas held data science and statistical leadership roles at Routine Recovery and the U.S. Department of Justice. Lucas completed doctoral studies in statistics at Temple University, an MS in biostatistics from Drexel University and a BA in physics from Boston University.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK’s Trelegy, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, Roche’s Evrysdi, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Servier’s Voranigo, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Amgen’s Imdelltra and Alnylam’s Amvuttra, among others, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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For further information, please reference Royalty Pharma’s reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

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