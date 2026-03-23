Air Canada Provides Update on Air Canada Express Flight AC8646

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Jazz Aviation Mitsubishi CRJ-900 was involved in an accident upon landing at New York LaGuardia on March 22, 2026.

Flight AC8646, operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz), originated from Montréal. The preliminary passenger list indicates the airplane was carrying approximately 72 passengers and four crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that the pilot and the first officer were killed in this accident. We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Jazz employees, and our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jazz community and their families.

Air Canada cannot confirm the exact number of injuries or if there are other fatalities at this time.

Emergency services are on site taking care of injured passengers, and some have been transported to local hospitals.

No further details are available at this time; however, Air Canada and Jazz will continue to issue regular updates as information becomes known.

Air Canada and Jazz Aviation teams are preparing to make their way to the site and details will be provided through additional statements as soon as possible.

Air Canada and Jazz Aviation are cooperating with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States in the investigation of the cause of this incident.

Family and friends who need information about passengers on Air Canada Express flight AC8646 may telephone Air Canada at 1-800-961-7099.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca Internet: aircanada.com/media Read our annual report Here Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

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