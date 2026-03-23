BridgeBio to Present Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Data from the ATTRibute-CM OLE Trial at the ACC Annual Scientific Sessions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that long-term efficacy and safety data in patients with ATTR-CM from the open-label extension (OLE) trial of ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 study of acoramidis, will be shared in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 28-30, 2026. Additionally, BridgeBio was selected to share three posters on additional OLE data and real-world survey findings.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

Long-Term Survival Benefits and Disease Stabilization with Acoramidis in Patients with ATTR-CM

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Date: Monday, March 30 at 2:33 pm CT

Posters:

Long-Term Benefits With Acoramidis on Serum Transthyretin Concentrations and Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Summary (KCCQ-OS) Score in Patients With Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)

Presenter: Sarah Cuddy, M.D., Brigham and Women's Hospital

Date: Saturday, March 28 at 12:30 pm CT

Association Between Early Increase in sTTR with Acoramidis and Long-term Effects on Heart Failure – Related Health Status in ATTR-CM: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Jan Griffin, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 28 at 3:30 pm CT

Treatment Patterns and Preferences in ATTR-CM in the United States: Results from a Real-World Survey

Presenter: Jill Waldron, MSN, GNP, MS, University of Utah

Date: Monday, March 30 at 9:30 am CT

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)



INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com