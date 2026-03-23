SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Annual Ordinary Dividend of $2.47 per Share

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, announced today that its board of directors has established an annual ordinary dividend on its common stock for 2026 of $2.47 per share. The new dividend level will allow the Company to retain incremental liquidity for investment opportunities, which may include discounted debt extinguishments, share repurchases or ongoing development projects.

The ordinary dividend will be paid on a quarterly basis with the first dividend of $0.6175 per share payable on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

"As we complete a record first quarter of office leasing and execute on our multi-faceted 2026 business plan, which includes $2.5 billion of asset dispositions and $7.0 billion of refinancings, we are pleased to be able to source incremental liquidity for accretive reinvestment, while continuing to reward our shareholders with a substantial recurring dividend that equates to a yield of 6.6% at today’s share price of $37.48,” said Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer of SL Green. “We have leased 8.4 million square feet of office space in just the past 3 years, which has contributed to a projected increase in same store leased occupancy to almost 95% by the end of 2026 as well as higher leasing related capital expenditures that we expect to substantially moderate beginning in the second half of 2027.”

The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company's Series I Preferred Stock for the period January 15, 2026 through April 14, 2026 of $0.40625 per share, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT

slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG – DIV