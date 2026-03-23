WTW appoints Hazel Rees as Global Leader of Work & Rewards

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has appointed Hazel Rees as Global Leader of its Work & Rewards business, effective June 1.

Rees brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having led WTW’s European Work & Rewards business since 2021, following earlier leadership roles in Great Britain. Across roles, she has delivered strong growth while positioning the business at the forefront of key market issues such as executive pay, skills‑based reward frameworks and pay transparency.

Rees succeeds Mark Reid, who has led the business for the last eight years. With more than three decades as a globally recognized executive compensation advisor, Mark will return to the core of the business – advising clients directly – while also taking on special initiatives for the company.

Julie Gebauer, President of Health, Wealth & Career, WTW, said: “Mark led our Work & Rewards business into a new era by building our tech capabilities and connecting data, advisory work and digital solutions powered by AI in differentiated ways for clients. Hazel will now add to that success with her own combination of expertise, business leadership and strong grasp of the profound changes our clients are facing.”

Mark Reid said: “I am delighted to be handing over this role to such a talented colleague. Having long worked with Hazel I know how capable she is to keep evolving our business to meet our clients’ needs.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Kilduff: +44 (0)20 7170 3746 | jamie.kilduff@willistowerswatson.com